These should not be easy days for David Ferrer, director of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell. In addition to having to dodge the blissful rain, the former Jávea tennis player has had to say goodbye to Tommy Robredo, David Marrero and Marc López, three players who have decided that the 2022 Barcelona tournament is the best setting to star in that last chapter that every good tennis player is reluctant to star.

TENNIS ・ 13 HOURS AGO