Minneapolis, MN

City park board committee votes to undo Minneapolis PD ban

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter cutting ties with the Minneapolis Police Department two...

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AM 1390 KRFO

UPDATE: Minnesota Woman Charged For Violent Rampage In Target

The woman identified as 23 year old Gaylynn Atlene Bailey of West St. Paul was charged in Dakota County with felony first degree criminal damage to property which came out to around $7,000. If convicted she could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon told the Pioneer Press "they believe an issue with previous purchase a few days before set Bailey off. "
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
KIMT

SE Minnesota woman facing 12 tax-related crimes

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - A southeastern Minnesota woman is facing a dozen tax-related crimes. The Minnesota Department of Revenue said Wednesday that Melinda Price, of Cannon Falls, is facing six felony counts of failing to file income tax returns and six felony counts of failng to pay income tax. According...
CANNON FALLS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

MN’s Most Hated City is Encouraging Residents Not to Mow Lawns in May

For being a bunch of cake eaters, the city of Edina might be onto something. Edina is encouraging residents to hold off on mowing their lawns until June of 2022. The program is called "No Mow May" and it is an effort to protect pollinator food (like grass and dandelions) and habitat during the critical transition from winter to spring. This effort was also made last spring in the city of West St. Paul.
EDINA, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Walz declares peacetime emergency, authorizes Minnesota National Guard to support flood operations in northwestern Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency in northwestern Minnesota, following Saturday's severe spring storms. The emergency authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment and resources. "When our neighbors are in trouble, we step up and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Matt Reicher

The 1970 Ambush of St. Paul Police Officer James Sackett

St. Paul Police Officer James Sackett (1970)St. Paul Police Department. On May 21, 1970, twenty-seven-year-old St. Paul Patrolman James Sackett, only on the job eighteen months, returned to work after enjoying a short paternal leave after the birth of his fourth child. Sackett's professional life was the fulfillment of his lifelong ambitions. Shortly after midnight, Sackett was murdered while responding to a call for help for a pregnant woman.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Man fatally stabbed on Metro Transit bus in Uptown, Minneapolis

After two homicides Saturday in Minneapolis, police are investigating another homicide after a man was fatally stabbed on a Metro Transit bus early Sunday morning. According to MPD, the stabbing happened on a Metro Transit bus at about 2:10 a.m. in the area of Lagoon and Emerson avenues in Uptown, which is located just two blocks east of where police found a man fatally shot just before midnight.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Walz calls for deal on unemployment insurance, ‘hero pay’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called for compromise in negotiations to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and to pay frontline worker bonuses during his fourth State of the State address. The address later Sunday comes with four weeks left in the session...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Police Chief: Rep. Thompson Uses Position To ‘Intimidate,’ ‘Bully’ Police Officers During Daughter’s Traffic Stop

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — DFL Rep. John Thompson misused his position as an elected official to “intimidate and bully” police officers who pulled over his daughter during a traffic stop, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said. Early Sunday evening, an officer suspected a 26-year-old woman of driving while impaired in St. Paul, a police summary report said, and pulled her over. She did not cooperate, and that officer requested back up, according to the police summary of what happened. Police say she didn’t comply with the officers’ requests for a sobriety test. Thompson arrived later in another car and then...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KIMT

Community members remember slain Minnesota family

Holiday lights drape homes in vigil for slain Minnesota family. Organizers of a vigil for four slain family members lit up their Duluth house with Christmas lights to celebrate their lives and their love for the holidays. A family relative last week killed 44-year-old Riana Lou Barry, 47-year-old Sean Christopher Barry, 12-year-old Shiway Elizabeth Barry and 9-year-old Sadie Lucille Barry. On Sunday night, members of the tight-knit neighborhood, some of whom also decorated their houses with lights, and others gathered to remember the victims. People were invited to bring new children’s books to donate in honor of the family that maintained a “little free library” outside their home. Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman, a former neighbor of the Barrys who hosted the event, said the family was known for their adventurous spirit and welcoming nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Four Greater Minnesota cities awarded $2.3 million for infrastructure grants

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced today that it has awarded $2,314,457 in grants to infrastructure projects in Greater Minnesota. The funding, awarded from DEED’s Greater Minnesota Business Development Public Infrastructure Grant Program (BDPI), was approved for Brooten, Redwood Falls, Luverne,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

First Black-Owned Twin Cities Bank Officially Opens Next Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The first Black-owned bank in the Twin Cities will officially open next Tuesday. First Independence Bank is headquartered in Detroit, and made the move to Minnesota with the collaborative help of five major Twin Cities banks — each making commitments to racial equity after the murder of George Floyd. The bank is hoping to a point of pride for this region. Since late February, First Independence Bank has been serving people at its new branch in the Twin Cities by appointment only. That all changes on August 26, when this beacon of hope officially opens its doors. South Minneapolis native Damon...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul’s Robert Street Bridge Closed Through May For Roadwork

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A big road project gets underway Monday in St. Paul, and those who work near the Capitol will be affected. The Robert Street bridge that goes over interstates 94 and 35E is now closed. It will stay closed until late May as crews do some repairs and a resurfacing project. A marked detour will be to use 12th Street to get to Jackson and Cedar streets. (credit: CBS) The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking drivers to find alternate routes to avoid congestion and delays.
SAINT PAUL, MN

