City park board committee votes to undo Minneapolis PD ban

Holiday lights drape homes in vigil for slain Minnesota family. Organizers of a vigil for four slain family members lit up their Duluth house with Christmas lights to celebrate their lives and their love for the holidays. A family relative last week killed 44-year-old Riana Lou Barry, 47-year-old Sean Christopher Barry, 12-year-old Shiway Elizabeth Barry and 9-year-old Sadie Lucille Barry. On Sunday night, members of the tight-knit neighborhood, some of whom also decorated their houses with lights, and others gathered to remember the victims. People were invited to bring new children’s books to donate in honor of the family that maintained a “little free library” outside their home. Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman, a former neighbor of the Barrys who hosted the event, said the family was known for their adventurous spirit and welcoming nature.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO