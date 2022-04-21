ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sergeant Bluff, IA

Siouxland first responders hold hazmat emergency exercise

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vcwRI_0fFSXai800

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland emergency crews got a hands-on lesson to prepare for an emergency situation they hope to never encounter.

Wednesday, Woodbury County Hazmat and Sergeant Bluff’s Fire Department held a full-scale emergency exercise that simulated a hazardous material spill.

While Siouxland may not experience a hazmat accident often, Woodbury County’s Emergency Manager told us making sure first responders know what to do is crucial.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland clean up Kelly Park ahead of Earth Day

“I mean our responders are doing life-saving tasks, so to be able to practice those in a less stressful environment and just to get in the routine nature of being able to respond to a hazardous materials incident is vital for our communities,” said Rebecca Socknat.

Wednesday’s exercise featured an anhydrous ammonia spill and with trucks transporting the substance through Siouxland frequently, Sergeant Bluff Assistant Fire Chief Dean Lauters said the training couldn’t be more relevant.

“So a simulation like this is huge for us to be able to train on something in real-world really could happen. These kinds of tanker vessels are p and down our highways all the time and for us to know and be able to practice on something like this is very beneficial for us. ALong with the working with our brothers in Sioux City,” said Lauters.

These exercises are often held quarterly, but more recently just once a year in Woodbury County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sergeant Bluff, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Sergeant Bluff, IA
Woodbury County, IA
Crime & Safety
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Woodbury County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Hazardous Materials#Earth Day#Fire Department#Woodbury Co
WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KX News

S.D. authorities find missing Sioux Falls woman’s body

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have discovered the body of a Sioux Falls woman who had been missing for almost two weeks. According to reports, searchers found Kay Flittie’s body in Hanson County on Saturday. She was last seen by a passerby walking on Interstate 90 on April 5. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office […]
KSNB Local4

Southwest Nebraska towns evacuate as wildfires spread

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A wildfire burned from the Kansas border to the Cambridge area, with a smaller fire in between Cambridge and Stockville on Friday. By Saturday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that thanks to the hard work of emergency responders, fire conditions have improved. However, fire risk & significant blowing dust are still a concern Saturday.
NEBRASKA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […] The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy