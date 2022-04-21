ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person killed in Bucyrus wreck

By Brian McCauley brian.mccauley@miconews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCYRUS – One person was killed in a one-vehicle accident in Bucyrus on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 20. The accident took place at about 4:38 p.m. near the intersection of 223rd and Third streets in Bucyrus, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff’s...

