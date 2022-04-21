ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Indians put away Hawks in five innings

By Abbie Backenstoe
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvYFU_0fFSVek600

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bridgeport put away University in five innings, 10-0 on Wednesday evening.

The Indians and Hawks went scoreless through the first two innings but Bridgeport got hot in the top of the third.

A six-run inning started as the Indians capitalized on two Hawks’ mistakes for an early lead.

Then Bridgeport’s bats got hot to extend the lead 6-0 after three innings.

In the top of the fourth, thanks to two home runs from Aidan Paulsen and Phil Reed, the Indians collected enough runs to end the game early with a shut out victory.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown routs Wheeling Park on the road

WHEELING, W.Va. – Morgantown had no issues with Wheeling Park in its 10-1 win on the road. The Mohigans put their first run on the board as Mo Wilson doubled down the left field line to give Morgantown the early 1-0 lead. Then Liz Alsop’s hit drove in Makenna May for the 2-0 advantage. A […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Maier, Ilderton excited to bring local talent to Marshall women’s hoops

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Marshall women’s basketball roster currently has zero players from the State of West Virginia- that changes with the incoming recruiting class. Earlier this year, Fairmont Senior first team All-State selection, Meredith Maier, signed with the Thundering Herd. Yesterday a familiar face decided to join her. Peyton Ilderton out of Logan High […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Winfield Youth Baseball: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

Winfield Youth Baseball is back in action. Tonight’s game is between the Diamondbacks and Rangers, starting at 7:30 p.m. Zach Gilleland will be providing play-by-play for this game. Brought to you by Burdette Camping Center, 817 Properties and Parkersburg Career & Technical Center.
WINFIELD, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Man facing drug charges after passing out in cemetery

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A Preston County man was arrested after officers found drugs and messages on his phone about buying and selling meth. According to a criminal complaint, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office responded to Wesley Chapel Cemetery on Vista View Road in Kingwood where a man had been passed out in his […]
KINGWOOD, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Indians#The Indians And Hawks#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
WBOY 12 News

Names released in fatal dump truck collision

(UPDATE: 4/22/2022, 4:50 p.m.) The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the people involved in a collision involving a dump truck on Route 20. According to the release, the driver of the Toyota Corolla was 63-year-old Larry Green of Buckhannon. Green died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the […]
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

O’Neil drives in four as Huskies top Cougars

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – North Marion left Shinnston with a 14-7 win on Friday night. The Huskies got up early against Lincoln, putting three runs on the board in the top of the first inning. The Cougars answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 3-3 heading […]
SHINNSTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU Dance Team places at nationals, best in program history

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Dance Team brought the hardware back to Morgantown.   The team recently competed at the National Dance Alliance competition in Daytona, Fla. It placed second in the D1A Jazz Dance category and fifth in the D1A Team Dance category.   The second-place win was the highest the team has ever achieved for […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy