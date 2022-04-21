Indians put away Hawks in five innings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bridgeport put away University in five innings, 10-0 on Wednesday evening.

The Indians and Hawks went scoreless through the first two innings but Bridgeport got hot in the top of the third.

A six-run inning started as the Indians capitalized on two Hawks’ mistakes for an early lead.

Then Bridgeport’s bats got hot to extend the lead 6-0 after three innings.

In the top of the fourth, thanks to two home runs from Aidan Paulsen and Phil Reed, the Indians collected enough runs to end the game early with a shut out victory.

