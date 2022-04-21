Morgantown routs Wheeling Park on the road
WHEELING, W.Va. – Morgantown had no issues with Wheeling Park in its 10-1 win on the road.
The Mohigans put their first run on the board as Mo Wilson doubled down the left field line to give Morgantown the early 1-0 lead.
Then Liz Alsop’s hit drove in Makenna May for the 2-0 advantage.
A 2 RBI single to center from Jocelyn McCartney put Morgantown up 4-0.
The Patriots' only run came in the second inning off of a home run.
