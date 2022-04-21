ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

ROCKHOUNDS REPORT: Wind Surge win wild one over Midland in 10 innings

By Midland Reporter-Telegram
By Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Cayr_0fFSVUri00
Shane Selman (Danne' Braden)

WIND SURGE 9, ROCKHOUNDS 8

At Riverfront Park, Wichita, Kansas

TOP HITTERS: Wichita first baseman Dennis Ortega went 4-for-5 with a triple, a double, two RBI and two runs scored. … Alex Isola and DaShawn Keirsey each had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for the Wind Surge. … Midland’s Logan Davidson was 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored, while teammate William Simoneit went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk.

TOP PITCHERS: Wichita starter Simeon Woods Richardson got a no-decision despite spinning six shutout innings of two-hit ball. Woods Richardson struck out six. … RockHounds reliever Nick Highberger tossed three scoreless innings of one-hit ball.

HIGHLIGHTS: Wichita scored seven runs in the third to go up 7-0. Ortega hit a two-run triple and Kevin Merrell capped off the scoring with a two-run homer. … The RockHounds rallied for seven runs in the top of the ninth to tie it. Shane Selman swatted a three-run homer to tie it. … Midland (6-5) took the lead on Davidson’s RBI single in the top of the 10 th before Wichita responded with two runs in the bottom half. Isola’s RBI single plated Ortega on a walk-off hit.

NOTES: The Wind Surge went up 2-0 in the six-game series. The series continues at 7:05 p.m. Thursday. … Wichita played an early afternoon game as part of School Day. ... The Wind Surge (6-5) won their sixth straight.

At Riverfront Park, Wichita, Kansas

WIND SURGE 9, ROCKHOUNDS 8

Midland          000      000      007      1          --         8          7          1

Wichita           007      000      000      2          --         9          12        0

Cusick, Danielak (3), Highberger (6), Acton (9) and Simoneit. Woods Richardson, Gross (7), Cruz (9), Angulo (9) and Isola. W – Angulo (2-0). L – Acton (0-1). 2B – Wichita: Martin (4), Ortega (1), Steer (5). 3B – Wichita: Ortega (1). HR – Midland: Selman (2).

T – 2:53. A – 4,175.

Comments / 0

