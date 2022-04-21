ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Skating rink inspected nearly two weeks after shooting hospitalized boy

WXIA 11 Alive
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The site of a recent shooting at a DeKalb County entertainment venue may be committing several violations according to county officials. DeKalb County code compliance, the county fire marshal's office and a health inspector all came out to the Golden Glide Skating Rink Wednesday, looking for potential...

www.11alive.com

