After an emotional week, Rich Hill will make his way back onto the bump for the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon. Hill last started for Boston on Monday, three days after his father, Lloyd Hill Sr., died. Boston promptly placed the veteran left-hander on the bereavement list after he suffered a loss against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, but he’s set to make his third start of the season when Boston wraps up its three-game road series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO