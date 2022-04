Earlier this month, I made my third appearance in the Masters. And while I missed the cut, every start at Augusta National is a learning experience. Take 2020, for example. I was paired with eventual winner Dustin Johnson in the final Sunday group, and it gave me immense confidence to build on. Some people say that winning the Masters boils down to putting, but trust me: You have to be sharp with every part of your game there.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO