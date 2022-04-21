Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' opens with message about Oscars slap

April 20 (UPI) -- Jada Pinkett Smith's talk show, Red Table Talk, made its official return Wednesday and briefly addressed the slap incident between Pinkett Smith's husband, Will Smith, and Chris Rock at the Oscars last month.

The latest episode began with a silent black screen and an introductory message that was signed by Pinkett Smith, who thanked viewers for joining.

"Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing," the message read. "Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls.

"Until then, the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest."

The first guest for the fifth season of the show was singer and actress Janelle Monáe. Once her conversation started at the table, though, the episode didn't address the Oscars incident further.

The short statement is the first time that Pinkett Smith has directly addressed the incident involving her husband. On March 27, Will Smith walked onstage and slapped Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Shortly after the altercation, the 50-year-old Pinkett Smith indirectly addressed the slap, sharing on Instagram: "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."

In the weeks after the incident, Will Smith stepped down as a member of the academy, apologized to Rock and was banned by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for 10 years.

Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch is hosted by Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris. The three women conduct interviews with notable stars and engage in candid conversations.

Season 5 of the Emmy Award-winning show also will feature appearances by Ireland Baldwin and her mother, Kim Basinger, among others.