ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Life-Saving Sound: Why Safety Advocates Are Calling For Rear Seatbelt Warnings

By Lisa Parker, Susan Hogan, Tom Jones
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou most certainly know the noise: When a front seat passenger fails to fasten their seatbelt, in many cars, a...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kat Kountry 105

What Does It Mean When Someone Ties A White Grocery Bag To Their Car Window?

I'm not sure that I've ever seen anyone do this in Minnesota; but from now on, I'm going to be paying more attention. Have you ever passed a car on the side of the road that had a white towel or a white plastic grocery bag tied to the mirror? Did you think it was just holding the mirror on the vehicle? Perhaps you thought it was garbage and just got stuck on the car as it was flying by in the wind. There are a couple of different reasons for tying a white plastic grocery bag or towel to your vehicle window and I thought I would share them with you.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ truckers are pelted with eggs by angry California residents

“People’s Convoy” protesters were met with a less than warm welcome when they reached a Californian city, as angry residents were seen in a viral video hurling eggs at the truck drivers and their vehicles.A group of angry Oakland residents, comprised largely of young people, pelted eggs at the convoy of truckers on 22 April, said a local media report.Residents could be heard saying “Get out of our town” and throwing eggs at the convoy as it passed a Safeway supermarket in the video posted on YouTube.The “People’s Convoy” has been inspired by several similar protests that earlier took...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘launching homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

M1 crash: Drink-drive mum jailed over deaths of children

A mother who killed two of her children when she crashed into a lorry while drink-driving has been jailed for more than four years. Mary McCann, 35, crashed into the HGV on the M1 northbound near Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, on 9 August. Daughter Lilly, four, and son Smaller, 10, were...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Neglected toddler left in cot with ‘arms taped up’ as report finds ‘significant’ failings in care

A severely neglected toddler who suffered broken legs was only taken into care after a contractor reported seeing the 17-month-old in a cot wearing a baby suit “with their arms taped up”, a damning safeguarding report has found. Despite months of visits by health visitors, social workers and attendance at clinics - where the child was noted to be “losing weight”, showed “no response to being put back in its cot while wide awake”, and was said to be unable to stand - “a number of agencies failed to take action in a timely manner”, Northamptonshire Safeguarding Children Partnership (NSCP)...
KIDS
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
79K+
Followers
57K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy