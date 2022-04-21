Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland clean up Kelly Park ahead of Earth Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Earth Day may be Friday but a Siouxland organization got out Wednesday in honor of the day of observation.

Members of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland cleaned up Kelly Park in Sioux City ahead of Earth Day.

More than 70 “Bigs” and “Littles” attended Wednesday’s event.

One Big shared her experiences between her and her little with us.

“I think it’s important to show her that keeping our community clean is a great place to just start and keeping the environment clean. It’s fun to do these activities with her because we can do different activities together that we haven’t done that shows her new things that maybe she hasn’t gotten to do before,” said Lexi Mounts.

But it wasn’t all work and no play, volunteers got to play kickball and enjoy pizza before the clean-up.

