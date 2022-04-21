ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland clean up Kelly Park ahead of Earth Day

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ugqc_0fFSPiUG00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Earth Day may be Friday but a Siouxland organization got out Wednesday in honor of the day of observation.

Members of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland cleaned up Kelly Park in Sioux City ahead of Earth Day.

Date set for 2022 Rivercade Barstool Open

More than 70 “Bigs” and “Littles” attended Wednesday’s event.

One Big shared her experiences between her and her little with us.

“I think it’s important to show her that keeping our community clean is a great place to just start and keeping the environment clean. It’s fun to do these activities with her because we can do different activities together that we haven’t done that shows her new things that maybe she hasn’t gotten to do before,” said Lexi Mounts.

But it wasn’t all work and no play, volunteers got to play kickball and enjoy pizza before the clean-up.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Siouxland’s ‘Rockin’ for a Cure’ event hosted in Anthem

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For the seventh year, Siouxlanders were treated to some rock-n-roll for a cure Sunday! The 7th Annual Pete Goede Memorial Concert took place at Anthem in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The event benefits Siouxland families dealing with ALS while honoring Siouxlanders Daryl Austin and Jerry Barcus, who both […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
Sioux City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Society
Sioux City, IA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Volunteers#The Clean#Siouxlandproud#Ia News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KCAU 9 News

Home destroyed after high winds spread nearby burning

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — High winds played a major role in fires that took place across Siouxland. A fire near Merrill destroyed a house. Holly Theisen was at home with her daughter when some nearby hay bails on their land caught on fire. She said everything after that happened so quickly. “I went out […]
MERRILL, IA
KCAU 9 News

Police: Young Iowa sisters found safe

UPDATE: The Des Moines Police Department reported just after 11:30 a.m. Monday that the sisters have been found healthy and well and are being reunited with family members. Police are offering their thanks to everyone who helped share information about the girls. No other details were released. —————————————————————————– DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – PREVIOUS: Police […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy