GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There's a major construction project underway in Kent County, and drivers should expect delays traveling through the area for the next seven months. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is rebuilding two miles of I-96 between Whitneyville Avenue and Thornapple River Drive, which is between 36th Street and just past M-6.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO