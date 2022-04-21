ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

SportScene 13 for Wednesday, April 20th

By Justus Cleveland
WEAU-TV 13
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Lake Holcombe’s Brooke Lechleitner signs...

www.weau.com

WSAW

Higher expectations for UWSP baseball

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point has 24 wins on the season and they are ranked 16 in Division 3 baseball. But with 12 regular season games left, and the Pointers have their sights set higher than just a WIAC crown. Last season, the team won 32 games and...
STEVENS POINT, WI
The Spun

Statement Released On Death Of Wisconsin Athlete Sarah Shulze

A statement has been released by Wisconsin’s non-profit organization, which empowers students to talk about mental health after track star Sarah Shulze passed away on Apr. 13. Shulze died by suicide, according to her family. She was just 21 years old. In the statement, the organization encourages everyone around...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

ORRIN STAI

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Orrin Stai, or Junior to his friends, has helped me cut wood for heat. He is a good one for helping other people in need. Now that he is going through a rough patch of his own, I would like to give him a little sunshine so to speak. Please give Orrin the Sunshine Award.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pewaukee turns match into meet against Brookfield Academy

PEWAUKEE — The WIAA might want to look into the fact Pewaukee High School has two varsity track and field teams. The thing is, the Pirates disguises one of those teams as a soccer team. That Pirates girls “soccer team” ran all over the Division 4 defending state champ...
PEWAUKEE, WI
KDHL AM 920

Randolph Softball Wins Two Games in Rochester Tournament

The defending Class A State Champion Randolph Rockets defeated Cannon Falls and Maranatha Christian Academy in Rochester Saturday. They fell to St. Anthony Village. The Rockets wins were 4-0 over Cannon Falls, 7-2 over Maranatha. St. Anthony Village dominated 7-1. In the Cannon Falls game Carter Raymond threw a shutout...
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Mankato East Clubs Northfield in Dome Softball

The Mankato East Cougars and Northfield Raiders played their fastpitch softball game at the Dundas Dome Monday. The Cougars came out on top 11-5. Raiders pitcher, junior Courtney Graff went 4 for 4 at the plate with two home runs, 5 RBI. She had home runs in back to back plate appearances in the third and fifth innings.
NORTHFIELD, MN
WSAW

Source: UWSP Football hires former UW-Oshkosh OC Luke Venne as head coach

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -UWSP Football has found their new head coach, as a source close to the Pointers program tells NewsChannel 7 that they have hired former UW-Oshkosh offensive coordinator Luke Venne to fill the role vacated by Greg Breitbach. A press conference to introduce Venne will take place at 1:30 on Monday on UWSP’s campus.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Power 96

Gopher Coaches Caravan Returns to Southern Minnesota

Heads will spin. At least one head. Goldy Gopher's head. The University of Minnesota announces the return of the Coaches Caravan after a two-year hiatus. The road trip takes Golden Gopher coaches to spots around Minnesota to thank fans for their support. Fans get to mingle with coaches, take pictures of Paul Bunyan's Axe, and watch Goldy spin his head.
OWATONNA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

NICOLE MALETTO, CHOUA LOR, VANESSA BOECKMANN, STEFANIE WHITWAM

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Nicole Maletto, Choua Lor, Vanessa Boeckmann, and Stefanie Whitwam were the radiation therapists who did my radiation treatments at the Mayo Cancer Center. They were always pleasant, efficient, and cheered me up when I wasn’t feeling good. Please give them all the Sunshine Award.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Joe Mauer, Larry McKenzie Among 2022 MSHSL Hall Of Fame Inductees

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State High School League held its hall of fame ceremony Sunday, honoring 13 inductees — headlined by a name every Minnesotan knows. “You know, it’s a very rich tradition of athletes that have come out of the state of Minnesota, and happy to join that group,” said former Twins star Joe Mauer. Mauer’s high school career at Cretin-Derham Hall in St. Paul, where he excelled in three sports, is well documented. “Great mentors and role models ahead of me kind of just saying, ‘Hey, every once in a while you should just take a step back and...

