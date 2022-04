A severely neglected toddler who suffered broken legs was only taken into care after a contractor reported seeing the 17-month-old in a cot wearing a baby suit “with their arms taped up”, a damning safeguarding report has found. Despite months of visits by health visitors, social workers and attendance at clinics - where the child was noted to be “losing weight”, showed “no response to being put back in its cot while wide awake”, and was said to be unable to stand - “a number of agencies failed to take action in a timely manner”, Northamptonshire Safeguarding Children Partnership (NSCP)...

