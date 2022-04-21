ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, OH

Efforts to decorate town red in honor of 15-year-old crash victim

By Jatara McGee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Efforts to decorate Trenton are underway in honor of a 15-year-old crash victim. Hallie Deaton died Tuesday following a crash on State Route 73. Community members posted on social media, suggesting people hang red ribbons and balloons around town to honor Deaton, whose favorite color was...

