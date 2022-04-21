ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Museum of History and Culture hosts grand re-opening weekend celebration

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1huG0T_0fFSOB5g00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of History and Culture (VMHC) is reopening its doors to the public once again, after going through a more than $30 million renovation and expansion.

The museum will take the weekend to show off a brand new two-story entrance atrium, immersive orientation theater, new research library and enhanced green space alongside other new amenities.

Plans to celebrate the re-opening include a weekend of festivities with family-friendly activities, musical performances, and live musical performances. The VMHC will also be offering free admission to the museum and discounts at the museum store and cafe that weekend.

The re-opening celebration will take place Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15. The museum will open its doors at 10 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m.

Virginia Museum of History and Culture to hold landmark reopening

Grand Re-Opening Weekend Schedule: May 14th and 15th

Activities

  • VMHC Kids Crafts – 10:00 am-5:00 pm
  • Kids Bounce House – 11:00 am-4:00 pm
  • Face Painting – 12:00-4:00 pm
  • Studio Two Three Print Making – 2:00-4:00 pm

Musical Performances

  • Weldon Hill – Saturday at 3:30 pm
  • Bio Ritmo – Sunday at 1:00 pm
  • Elegba Folklore Society – Sunday at 3:30 pm

Food Trucks (11:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

  • Inner City Blues BBQ
  • Joey’s Hot Dogs
  • Sandtopia
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Local
Virginia Government
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atrium#Hot Dogs#Museum#Vmhc#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy