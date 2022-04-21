SPOILERS: AEW Dark:Elevation Tapings From 4/20

Former WWE star Gangrel commented on Cody Rhodes leaving AEW and returning to WWE, during an interview with WrestlingInc.com:. “I imagine it just comes down to business, doesn’t it? I am not a business guy, because if I was I would still be making tons of money somewhere, I just love wrestling. And I think that might have just come down to business. I don’t know the ins and outs, but more than likely it was he wanted a certain amount of money, and they were probably saying, ‘hey, we’re already giving this guy, we’ve got to deal with this guy, we can’t give anybody a certain amount of money more than this guy, so this is it, this is where you’re at.’ He probably said, ‘okay, fine,’ so things change and he went over there.

