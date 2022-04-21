ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

SPOILERS: AEW Dark:Elevation Tapings From 4/20

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 4/25 AEW Dark:Elevation episode was taped earlier tonight in Pittsburgh before AEW Dynamite. Here are full spoilers-...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

WWE Raw: Former Champion Finally Returns From Injury to Confront Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch appeared on Monday Night Raw for the first time since WrestleMania 38 this week while the Red Brand was in Knoxville. Looking noticeably upset, she cut a promo about how she doesn't know who she is without her championship and claimed to have hit rock bottom. But then she started acting hysterical, saying that now there's nowhere she can go but up and that she'll begin the greatest comeback WWE has ever seen in order to win her title back and never lose it again. Suddenly she was interrupted by her old rival in Asuka, making her return to WWE TV for the first time since last year's Money in the Bank.
WWE
PWMania

Two WWE Hall of Famers Want To See Charlotte Flair Wrestle Men

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry said the following in regards to Smackdown women’s champion Charlotte Flair:. “She has the potential to eclipse Ric if she’s allowed to wrestle men and have a run doing that and then going back to women’s wrestling and being the ultimate heel, like, ‘I left y’all because y’all beneath me.’ That can be, you know, another 10 years of her dominance that can make people only think that when you hear the name ‘Flair’ that you think Charlotte.”
WWE
PWMania

Video: Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (4/26/22)

You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:. * Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, & Skye Blue vs. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, & The Bunny. * Luther, Bulk Nasty, Tito Eric, Jake Omen, and RC Dupree vs. Dark Order’s...
WWE
PWMania

SPOILER On Kane’s WWE TV Return

WWE Hall of Famer Kane (aka Glenn Jacobs) is reportedly scheduled to make a special appearance on tonight’s WWE RAW. Kane is also the Mayor of Knoxville, Tennessee, which is the location of tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of RAW. Fightful Select reports that The Mayor is scheduled to appear on the show.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
PWMania

James Storm Speaks Out On Not Teaming With Bobby Roode In WWE NXT

James Storm stopped by this week’s “Refin’ It Up With Brian Hebner” to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he was asked why the fans didn’t see Beer Money, Inc in WWE NXT as Storm worked a few matches for the company in 2015 while Bobby Roode didn’t sign with WWE until 2016.
WWE
Financial World

Booker T: "Steve Austin could become the new ..."

Steve Austin is still one of the main topics in the WWE, and Booker T was talking about him. “I wouldn’t say just a WrestleMania guy or anything like that,” Booker T said on The Hall of Fame podcast, as quoted by wrestlinginc. “Starpower is everything. Saudi...
WWE
PWMania

Mick Foley Addresses The Health of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk

It was reported in 2021 that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk was living in an assisted living facility for those dealing with dementia. During an interview with HighSpots.com, Mick Foley commented on Funk’s condition:. “Terry is doing better than it was reported. So, I will tell you he...
WWE
PWMania

Multiple SmackDown Stars At Tonight’s WWE RAW

Several WWE SmackDown Superstars are backstage for tonight’s RAW in Knoxville, Tennessee. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are currently at RAW, according to PWInsider. It’s likely that they will be on RAW to continue the feud with RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro. Tonight’s RAW will feature a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Minoru Suzuki
Person
Emi Sakura
Person
Stu Grayson
Person
Tony Nese
Person
Evil Uno
PWMania

TJ Wilson Speaks On Being Forced To Retire and Becoming A WWE Producer

In June 2015, TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd in WWE) suffered a severe spinal cord injury when taking The Muscle Buster from Samoa Joe that ended his in-ring career. He then transitioned into being a producer for the women’s division. Appearing on The Dropkick Podcast, Wilson says that if the...
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – April 25, 2022

WWE RAW Results – April 25, 2022. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. – We go right to the ring and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elevation#Spoiler#Combat#Aew Dynamite#Anna Jay Skye Blue
PWMania

New WrestleMania Backlash Match Announced

WWE has announced another WrestleMania 38 rematch for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. Tonight’s RAW featured an Arm Wrestling Contest between Omos and Bobby Lashley, which Lashley won. After the bout, Omos attacked Lashley and man-handled him as MVP barked orders. Omos trapped Lashley on the mat and repeatedly slammed the arm wrestling table onto him. Kevin Patrick later interviewed MVP and Omos backstage, and MVP said Lashley failed to see how the Arm Wrestling Contest was about brains, not brawn. He then revealed that Omos has challenged Lashley to a match at WrestleMania Backlash. Omos added that when he’s done with Lashley, there won’t be much left of him.
WWE
PWMania

James Storm Speaks Out On The Formation Of Beer Money, Inc.

James Storm stopped by this week’s “Refin’ It Up With Brian Hebner” to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he was asked he got paired with Bobby Roode as Beer Money, Inc. in TNA Wrestling:. “We were just hanging out backstage and I remember...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Producer Comments On The Impact Ronda Rousey Has Made In The Company

During an appearance on The Dropkick Podcast, WWE Producer Tyson Kidd talked about the impact Ronda Rousey has made in the company:. “It’s cool to see like almost part two of Ronda’s WWE career, like we saw that first run for Wrestlemania 34 to 35. And it was awesome! You know, she had a hell of a run and now in the three years she’s been gone, the game’s changed quite a bit. You know, she definitely lit a spark and definitely helped elevate the women’s division as a whole, that first run in big time. I don’t know, like I don’t know all the inner workings as much as people maybe think I do. I don’t know if the women would have main evented that first time without Ronda being involved.”
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Believes Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Gave The Company Credibility

Former WWE star Gangrel commented on Cody Rhodes leaving AEW and returning to WWE, during an interview with WrestlingInc.com:. “I imagine it just comes down to business, doesn’t it? I am not a business guy, because if I was I would still be making tons of money somewhere, I just love wrestling. And I think that might have just come down to business. I don’t know the ins and outs, but more than likely it was he wanted a certain amount of money, and they were probably saying, ‘hey, we’re already giving this guy, we’ve got to deal with this guy, we can’t give anybody a certain amount of money more than this guy, so this is it, this is where you’re at.’ He probably said, ‘okay, fine,’ so things change and he went over there.
WWE
PWMania

Update On Bret Hart’s Contractual Status With WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was reported by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com that Bret Hart “quietly signed a lucrative WWE deal” that would seemingly prevent Hart from AEW appearances such as the finals of the Owen Hart tournament at Double or Nothing 2022 in Las Vegas. During Wrestling...
WWE
PWMania

Ronda Reveals What Surprised Her About Her WWE Return

During an appearance on the Wives Of Wrestling podcast, Ronda Rousey discussed her return to WWE which started at the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE:. “I guess the feedback I get is a live audience. There’s a lot of times where what you think is coming online and what the live audience is expressing are two opposite things. Case in point, Royal Rumble, I left as a heel and was getting booed out of every stadium, and I was like, ‘okay, so I assumed everyone thought I was still a heel’ And any interviews I gave any time I was talking sh*t on the fans. Like, being in character for in case I come back, and that’s what I assumed I would come back to. When it ended up being not that reaction, I was really, really surprised.”
WWE
PWMania

Video: Watch Impact Wrestling: Countdown To Rebellion 2022

Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Influence defend against former champions and red-hot rivals The IInspiration. PLUS former World Champion Eddie Edwards will now face Chris Bey LIVE and FREE:. Tonight’s IMPACT Rebellion 2022 will be the second PPV event from IMPACT Wrestling in 2022. The event will air from...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy