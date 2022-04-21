ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Three CCSD teachers attacked at separate schools

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 5 days ago
Three different Clark County School District teachers were attacked by three different students on Wednesday according to a statement from Clark County School District Police Department, or CCSDPD.

At 9:15 a.m., a teacher defended himself with a chair from a 14-year-old freshman girl who pulled a knife out of her backpack and threatened him with it at Foothill High School according to CCSDPD.

The teacher was able to escape the room and call for help. CCSDPD responded, and the freshman surrendered peacefully.

CCSDPD said the student was booked as a juvenile on charges related to assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and possession of dangerous weapons on school property.

Also during the morning at Grant Sawyer Middle School an 8 th grade student, a 15-year-old-girl, became upset and threatened school staff with a pair of scissors.

Staff members disarmed the girl before calling the police. CCSDPD arrested her for assault with a deadly weapon and threatening school staff. The girl was booked as a juvenile.

According to CCSDPD, in the evening at Palo Verde High School a male senior, 17, entered a classroom he did not belong in. When asked to leave by the teacher, the student pushed him several times before fleeing.

CCSDPD in tandem with school staff identified and apprehended the student. The senior was booked on charges related to battery against a school district employee.

CCSDPD reports that none of the teachers were harmed.

Cynthia Moncrief
5d ago

If the staff members of the schools are not going to be allowed to protect themselves from their vicious students then bring back home schooling because these crimes against our teachers effect all of the students in the classroom emotionally and possibly becoming targets themselves. Allow teachers to be armed with tasers and install surveillance cameras in the classroom and hallways of the schools. If we don't get a handle on this situation then there is no future of the next generation.

