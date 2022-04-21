Three CCSD teachers attacked at separate schools

Three different Clark County School District teachers were attacked by three different students on Wednesday according to a statement from Clark County School District Police Department, or CCSDPD.

RELATED: Student arrested for assaulting teacher at Foothill High School in Henderson, principal says

At 9:15 a.m., a teacher defended himself with a chair from a 14-year-old freshman girl who pulled a knife out of her backpack and threatened him with it at Foothill High School according to CCSDPD.

The teacher was able to escape the room and call for help. CCSDPD responded, and the freshman surrendered peacefully.

CCSDPD said the student was booked as a juvenile on charges related to assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and possession of dangerous weapons on school property.

RELATED: Grant Sawyer Middle School teacher assaulted by student, assistant principal says

Also during the morning at Grant Sawyer Middle School an 8 th grade student, a 15-year-old-girl, became upset and threatened school staff with a pair of scissors.

Staff members disarmed the girl before calling the police. CCSDPD arrested her for assault with a deadly weapon and threatening school staff. The girl was booked as a juvenile.

RELATED: Student arrested for battery against staff at Palo Verde High School, assistant principal says

According to CCSDPD, in the evening at Palo Verde High School a male senior, 17, entered a classroom he did not belong in. When asked to leave by the teacher, the student pushed him several times before fleeing.

CCSDPD in tandem with school staff identified and apprehended the student. The senior was booked on charges related to battery against a school district employee.

CCSDPD reports that none of the teachers were harmed.

