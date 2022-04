Cornerstone of Topeka, an agency dedicated to building affordable housing held a ribbon-cutting ceremony as they announced the opening of two new duplexes. The units are for tenants whose household income is 60% or less than the areas median household income. For a family of four, the median in this area is $46,200, so these units shall be available to those making less than $27,720 per year.

