ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans officials warn of uptick of fatal fentanyl overdoses ahead of French Quarter Fest

By Anna McAllister
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314U3S_0fFSMvKA00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — We’re in the heart of festival season in New Orleans, which means thousands of people will be out and about, partying the night away.

But city officials are warning of a silent killer that’s on the streets.

“What we saw during the NCAA or with the resurgence of visitors in our city, is just an uptick in deaths relative to overdoses, but particularly fentanyl being laced in different drugs,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The New Orleans Coroner’s Office released disturbing new information about fentanyl overdoses over the last year.

According to the report, 492 people died from an accidental overdose in 2021. Of the 462 cases with toxicology results, 94% tested positive for fentanyl.

Coroner identifies Ciaya Whetstone’s cause of death as fentanyl and ethanol intoxication

“It takes a very, very small amount to render someone incapacitated,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, New Orleans Health Director

Many times, people who overdose on fentanyl don’t even know they’re using it.

That’s what happened to 31-year-old Houma native, Sarah Pellegrin.

“She got straight fentanyl, and I know that was not her intention. I know that she didn’t want to die that day,” said Renee Bertinot, Sarah’s mom.

Bertinot remembers her daughter Sarah as a funny, friendly woman who adored her three children.

Lilly Harvey also lost her daughter, 28-year-old Millie, to fatal fentanyl overdose.

“I was in shock, because that’s just not something that she fooled with. She received it against her knowledge. She did not know that’s what it was,” said Harvey.

Safety and “Geauxing Green” talks as French Quarter Fest returns to NOLA

Harvey describes her daughter as a fun, free-spirited young woman.

Ever since Millie’s death, Harvey has been on a mission to spread awareness.

“I needed to turn my pain into purpose,” said Harvey.

Harvey has dedicated the last five years of her life to getting the Louisiana government to pass a law with stricter punishments for dealers who sell fatally laced drugs.

This month, that bill passed the state senate.
Now, “Millie’s Law” will go to the Louisiana House of Representatives. If passed, convicted dealers who sell fatally laced drugs will serve a minimum of ten years behind bars.

So, when you’re out on the town enjoying the sights and sounds of New Orleans this festival season, beware of the silent killer, fentanyl.

It only takes one time, and your first time could be your last.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 4

Gloria Williams
5d ago

yeah u , better watch that because folks don't care because they want money the pills not real the warning u too take ur on medicine and not nobody else medicine !

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
County
New Orleans, LA
City
Houma, LA
State
Louisiana State
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Fentanyl#French Quarter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi financial planner receives 30-year-sentence without possibility of parole for rape of woman in his New Orleans apartment

A Mississippi financial planner who was convicted of rape was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of probation or parole. NOLA.com reports that William McDonough, 49, of Natchez, Miss., was sentenced Thursday after being convicted in March of raping one of three women who have accused him of the sex crime.
NATCHEZ, MS
WGNO

WGNO

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy