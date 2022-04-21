ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash on I-285 E in DeKalb County

 5 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and two others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on I-285 eastbound, past I-675 and just before Bouldercrest Road in DeKalb...

Atlanta, GA
Atlanta local news

