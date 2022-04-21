Abilene Zoo to ‘double in size’ according to 10 year master plan

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In 1966, the Abilene Zoo was moved from its 1919 location at Oscar Rose Park (then Fair Park) to its current location out by Loop 322. The reasoning for that move was to leave room for expansion should the park continue to grow as it was. Now that expansion is in sight, according to Zoo Director Jesse Pottebaum.

“A lot of the community doesn’t know there’s undeveloped land at the zoo about 22 acres north of the zoo and we are looking to break free into that area and really develop it as fast as we can in that 10 year plan,” says Pottebaum.

This expansion was named as the main focus of the Zoo’s 10 year master plan, which was presented at the Abilene Parks and Recreation board meeting Tuesday.

The new exhibits and attractions that will make up this expansion are still a closely guarded secret, according to Pottebaum. Those details are being saved for a future date.

Map of planned expansion at Zoo

“That will be unveiled at our Zoobilation gala that’s on April 30, and that is open to the public, You can get your tickets at Abilenezoo.org and we will be showing the full renderings for this expansion and master plan,” Pottebaum says.

It has been released that the 22 acres will contain animal exhibits and new guest attractions. The area will be surrounded by a paved service road for easy access by park employees.

“There will be tons of extra exhibits, tons of extra animals that you’re going to see showcased in this 10 year master plan,” says Pottebaum.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.