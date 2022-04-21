ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene Zoo to ‘double in size’ according to 10 year master plan

By Noah McKinney
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31TC2I_0fFSKna000

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In 1966, the Abilene Zoo was moved from its 1919 location at Oscar Rose Park (then Fair Park) to its current location out by Loop 322. The reasoning for that move was to leave room for expansion should the park continue to grow as it was. Now that expansion is in sight, according to Zoo Director Jesse Pottebaum.

“A lot of the community doesn’t know there’s undeveloped land at the zoo about 22 acres north of the zoo and we are looking to break free into that area and really develop it as fast as we can in that 10 year plan,” says Pottebaum.

This expansion was named as the main focus of the Zoo’s 10 year master plan, which was presented at the Abilene Parks and Recreation board meeting Tuesday.

The new exhibits and attractions that will make up this expansion are still a closely guarded secret, according to Pottebaum. Those details are being saved for a future date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47z17b_0fFSKna000
Map of planned expansion at Zoo

“That will be unveiled at our Zoobilation gala that’s on April 30, and that is open to the public, You can get your tickets at Abilenezoo.org and we will be showing the full renderings for this expansion and master plan,” Pottebaum says.

It has been released that the 22 acres will contain animal exhibits and new guest attractions. The area will be surrounded by a paved service road for easy access by park employees.

“There will be tons of extra exhibits, tons of extra animals that you’re going to see showcased in this 10 year master plan,” says Pottebaum.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
BigCountryHomepage

‘I don’t remember’: Abilene woman speaks from jail after Tuesday high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman who was arrested after a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in the Big Country says she doesn’t remember how she landed in jail. Law enforcement officers are gathering information about Tuesday night’s capture of a driver after a high-speed chase that ended in Merkel.  According […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Fugitive Friday: Sweetwater police looking for woman wanted for meth, false ID charges

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for a woman wanted for methamphetamine and false identification charges. Melinda Samia is wanted in Nolan County for Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance and in Eastland County for Failure to Identify. Samia is known to be in Sweetwater, Loraine, and Eastland County. Anyone who knows of […]
SWEETWATER, TX
MIX 92-5

5 Wonderful Wedding Venues In The Abilene Area

It certainly seems like the heat is already here and the summer months will soon follow. That means lots of summer weddings. Any wedding planner will tell you that finding that perfect venue is one of the most important parts of your big day. But, exactly where is that perfect...
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Abilene, TX
Sports
Abilene, TX
Lifestyle
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Anson woman arrested for selling meth out of home

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Anson woman was arrested early Sunday morning for having 17 grams of meth in her home, with the intention of selling. Anson Police were investigating reports of controlled substances being sold out of an Anson home, in the 1700 block of Avenue K. According to their report, posted to Facebook, […]
ANSON, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Two arrested for robbing elderly couple in Walmart parking lot

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police arrested a man and woman for an aggravated robbery of an elderly couple that took place in a Walmart parking lot. Roxanna Hernandez, 32, and Alejandro Gonzalez, 39, were each arrested on two counts of aggravated robbery, according to a press release by Mission PD. Hernandez had an additional […]
MISSION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Parks And Recreation#Master Plan#Ktab#The Abilene Zoo#Abilenezoo Org
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene PD warns of thieves accused of stealing wallets from purses at grocery stores

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department is warning citizens of three people reportedly traveling through West Texas stealing wallets from purses at grocery stores. In a social media post late Wednesday afternoon, APD says the three individuals pictured below are accused of stealing wallets from the purses of unsuspecting shoppers at grocery and […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

APD officers led on high speed chase through South Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Officers with the Abilene Police Department (APD) were caught in a high speed chase Monday night near Little Elm Condominiums, two suspects were arrested. Officers are believed to have followed a speeding driver from South 1st Street through the area of South 7th Street and Corsicana Avenue, ending the chase at […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo COVID-19 report: April 22, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 36 new cases of COVID-19 over the last eight days. New positive cases are released as part of a weekly report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, April 22, 2022. As of last Thursday’s report, there is […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

1 dead after Monday morning crash in Taylor Co.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Buffalo Gap man is dead after a crash in southern Taylor County Monday morning. According to a preliminary crash report by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the collision occurred at 6:15 a.m. Monday on US 84 just more than 2 miles east of Tuscola. DPS says 68-year-old […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Three arrested for stealing $2M worth of city, private property

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Three men are in jail after a multi-agency investigation found they were tied to a string of thefts totaling millions of dollars. Edinburg Police Chief, Jaime Ayala says a majority of the $2 million worth of stolen property has been recovered. Monday afternoon, Daniel Guerra, 32, Juan Guerra III, 18, and […]
EDINBURG, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Here's Why Fish are Dying in the Concho River Downtown

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department released a statement on Sunday after photos circulated across social media showing a large amount of fish dead in the Concho River. "We are aware of the fish kill occurring on the Concho River in San Angelo," stated the Inland Fisheries San Angelo District on their Facebook. "At this time we believe low dissolved oxygen levels are the cause."
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy