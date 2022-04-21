ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Blog: Rain showers Thursday

By Haley Bouley
 5 days ago
Skies are mostly clear tonight and temperatures are dipping back into the lower 30’s and upper 20’s. Clouds are increasing with light rain showers rolling by late Thursday morning, early afternoon. Ahead of the rain, were anticipating strong southerly winds especially along the shore of Lake Champlain where gusts could reach 40 mph. That being said, the lake is currently sitting at around 99 ft (flood stage is 100ft) so along the northern shores and the northern islands we may find some splash over as the water gets pushed northward, leading to minor splash over or flooding. Temperatures climb to near seasonable in the mid 50’s!

Have a great evening!

