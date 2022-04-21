Oklahoma man drowns in Arkansas River in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A Tulsa, Okla., man drowned in the Arkansas River in Tulsa city limits.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials identified the drowning victim as 59-year-old Prachern Villarreal.‘I never dreamed that I would be burying my child,’ Mother of man found with girlfriend dead inside car pleads for answers over 2 months later
Villarreal drowned a few feet west of the river’s east bank near 7200 South Riverside Drive, OHP officials said.
His family reported him missing on Tuesday. They told officials that he liked to fish on the river.
Villarreal’s vehicle was found in a parking lot near the scene.
Tulsa firefighters recovered his body from four feet of water at approximately 5:04 p.m. Wednesday.Family remembers grandma in fatal hit-and-run accident: “She still had a long life ahead of her”
Preliminary findings from Tulsa medical examiners are consistent with drowning, officials said.
A flotation device was not being used.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 1