Tulsa, OK

Oklahoma man drowns in Arkansas River in Tulsa

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 5 days ago

TULSA, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A Tulsa, Okla., man drowned in the Arkansas River in Tulsa city limits.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials identified the drowning victim as 59-year-old Prachern Villarreal.

Villarreal drowned a few feet west of the river’s east bank near 7200 South Riverside Drive, OHP officials said.

His family reported him missing on Tuesday. They told officials that he liked to fish on the river.

Villarreal’s vehicle was found in a parking lot near the scene.

Tulsa firefighters recovered his body from four feet of water at approximately 5:04 p.m. Wednesday.

Preliminary findings from Tulsa medical examiners are consistent with drowning, officials said.

A flotation device was not being used.

Gary Garrett
5d ago

I'm very sorry for the liss of your son,Mrs Villarreal,59yrs old is far too young for anyone to pass away,may he rest in peace....🙏🙏

