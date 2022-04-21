Peak Vista opens new health center in Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Peak Vista, a non-profit that provides health care for people facing access barriers, opened its newest health center in downtown Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

The new location on East Las Vegas Street will replace Peak Vista’s health center at Rio Grande and will provide medical, dental, behavioral health, and care coordination services to the downtown community, including people who may be or are at-risk of experiencing homelessness.











At a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, the President & CEO of Peak Vista, Dr. Emily Ptaszek, spoke about what this new center will be able to provide for those in our community who are struggling — “The access issues that vulnerable community members, or people without health care, sometimes have are pretty tremendous. Tremendous in a way we don’t think about. So no car, no ability to speak the language, no money for a co-pay. And so centers like this, that offer a sliding fee scale and offer access to everyone regardless of ability to pay, regardless of social position, truly, they are critical to the health of the entire community.”

For more information about Peak Vista and the services they offer, as well as information about the new center, visit peakvista.org

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.