Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee police: Children as young as 12 stealing cars

By Kristin Pierce, WISN 12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — In recent weeks, there has been several car thefts in Milwaukee with children behind the wheel. Police accused a 12-year-old of stealing a vehicle on Monday. Surveillance video shows the crash and someone running from the car. A video from last week...

Sapphire relaxed hair
4d ago

The parents of these children need to be accountable accountable as well because because these are 12 years old old children they should be in school or playing video games or reading a book instead of out here stealing cars they need they behind beat and the parents need to be locked up to for not raising and training their children in the way they should go..

