ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Oxford families support AG's 2nd offer to investigate high school shooting

By Nana-Sentuo Bonsu
Tv20detroit.com
 5 days ago

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is giving Oxford Community Schools a second chance to accept her offer to do an independent investigation into the deadly shooting at the high school. The school board has one month to decide. This comes just days after...

www.tv20detroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Police investigating cafeteria fight at Kan. high school

Junction City Police Chief John Lamb is confirming that there was a "large melee" in the Freshman Success Academy cafeteria area on Thursday. Police estimate that it involved approximately 13 or 14 students. He stated that working with school officials they have identified all of the students and have taken the necessary reports.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
SCDNReports

Michigan Man Shot By Police Officer While Driving

Michigan Man Shot By Police Officer While DrivingSCDN Photo Archive. A man in Michigan was shot by police after driving his car towards an officer. The shooting took place in Dearborn Heights, as an officer noticed a vehicle that had been involved in two separate fleeing and eluding cases.
MICHIGAN STATE
NECN

Death Investigation Underway in Oxford

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s office along with Oxford police are investigating a death in Oxford on Sunday. The investigation is centered around a home on Main Street. No further information was immediately available.
OXFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Lawsuits#Michigan Attorney General#Ag#Oxford Community Schools#Oxford High School

Comments / 0

Community Policy