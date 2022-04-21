ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Earth Day cleanups, jazz music and dancing happening in Detroit this weekend

By Natalia Escalante
Tv20detroit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (WXYZ) — We're expecting warmer weather this weekend just in time to celebrate Earth Day. There are several cleanup events planned in metro Detroit communities including one at Belle Isle Park. Families can...

www.tv20detroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mashed

The Detroit Hot Dog Feud That's Been Raging For Decades

As long as people have been on this planet there have been feuds. Whether it was the Hatfield family versus the McCoy family feud of the late 1800s, the Pazzi family versus the Medici family of Florence, Italy back in the 1400s, or even rivals Michael and Fredo Corleone in the classic film "The Godfather," real or fictional — mankind seems to foster more than a slight interest in feuds. While obviously, an "us versus them" mentality is not a good mindset to have, we at least take comfort in knowing that no one would get into a rivalry over something so simple as a hot dog, right? Well allegedly, in downtown Detroit, Michigan there are two hot dog stands that have been nursing a grudge against one another that's as red hot as the franks it serves.
DETROIT, MI
98.7 WFGR

Yoopers Not All Happy About U.P. Rocket Launch Plans

A plan to launch rockets into space from a remote site near Marquette, has not won everyone over. Even though the idea would bring high tech jobs to the state. A thorough article about the plans to push the Upper Peninsula into the middle of the newly renewed space race was published in this month's New Yorker magazine.
MARQUETTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
The Oakland Press

Metro Detroit entertainment calendar April 22 and beyond

Note: Events are subject to change; check with venues for updates. Some events require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours prior to event. • Detroit Symphony Orchestra presents the music of Harry Potter: 7 p.m. July 10, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on the campus of Oakland University, $25+.
DETROIT, MI
100.5 The River

Mountain Dew Wants You To Go To Hell… Michigan

Mountain Dew has been known for their strange marketing tactics for decades. The Pepsi Brand's beloved and highly caffeinated beverage came from unique roots of a couple of brothers who moved to Knoxville, TN and couldn't find their favorite "mixer" for their hooch, so they decided to brew up their own lemon lime soda to mix with their Whiskey. It tasted almost exactly like their beloved hooch, and it's now the Mountain Dew we all know and love today.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

MI’s Best Tacos Are Served in a Restaurant Near Holland?

If the rumors are true, Zeeland, Michigan (near Holland) might just be the hot spot in the state when it comes to the tastiest nontraditional tacos. StrEATs Taco Kitchen in Zeeland, Michigan isn't a Mexican restaurant, they're more of a non-traditional street taco kitchen. Trust me, there's a big difference between the two.
HOLLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy