Keanu Reeves has got to be one of the actors fans have been dying to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and for years now, they have been campaigning real hard for the star of The Matrix and John Wick franchises to become part of the franchise. Reeves previously revealed that he has in fact had discussions with Marvel Studios regarding a potential involvement in the MCU but admitted that they have yet to find something that would appeal to him.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO