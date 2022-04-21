Fire Weather Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Floyd, Hale, Lamb, Parmer, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO VERY STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY .Widespread critical fire weather conditions are likely today as the flow aloft strengthens ahead of an approaching storm system. These stronger winds aloft will mix down to the surface late this afternoon, and relative humidity values in eastern portions of the state will drop into the single digits. High temperatures will also climb between 15 to 20 degrees above average, and a very unstable airmass/Haines Index of 6 is also forecast this afternoon. The same areas have the potential to see critical fire weather conditions again Tuesday with much stronger southwest winds ahead of a Pacific cold front along with relative humidity values in the low to mid teens. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM MDT Monday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued from Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and east-central plains during the afternoon and early evening hours today and again on Tuesday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon through early evening. For Tuesday, potential southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with occasional gusts up to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 9 percent today and 13 to 18 percent Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

CURRY COUNTY, NM ・ 29 DAYS AGO