ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

WIVT Sportscast 04/20/22

By Nick Ketter
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aExXI_0fFSH53c00

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your local sports update for April 20th.

WIVT sports has a look at more postponed high school games, plus an update on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on their trip to Portland. Below is a look at some local scores.

High School Softball
Tioga 21 – Newfield 0 – Alissa Hine, Erin Luther, and RaeAnne Feeko toss a combined no-hitter in 5 innings.

Minor League Baseball
Binghamton 6 – Portland 1

FPHL Quarterfinals – Game 3
Danbury – Binghamton

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

School bus carrying 25 students crashes in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A school bus carrying 25 students crashed just outside of Titusville Monday morning after the driver lost control of the bus, causing it to roll onto its side. The accident happened at 7:29 a.m. on State Highway 408 just west of Patterson Rd. in Oil Creek Twp. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Tioga, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
City
Portland, NY
City
Newfield, NY
News Channel 34

FBI investigating involvement in Schoharie limo crash

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is investigating if there was any FBI involvement in the 2018 Schoharie limo crash investigation. This comes after Congressman Paul Tonko sent a letter to the FBI asking them to respond to press coverage claims that FBI involvement allowed the unsafe limousine to remain on the road.
SCHOHARIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wivt#High School Softball#Newfield 0
News Channel 34

Latest numbers April 25

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County. The county is currently reporting 83 new cases of the virus, with the total number of active cases being 750. 45 people are hospitalized in the county. The number of deaths still remains at 507.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

Section IV kicks-off girls flag football with a big weekend

This past Saturday, Section IV hosted it's first ever scrimmages and training camp for their newest high school sport, girl's flag football. With the support of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Giants, and Nike, the sports will be played throughout the spring in six sections including Section IV.
CHENANGO, NY
News Channel 34

How to file insurance claims after a storm

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – You may need to file insurance claims for property damage after the recent storm. Claims manager Cathleen Letray explains that the first step is contacting the insurance agent. “So, you’d call your agent. The agent hopefully will go over your policy and give you your deductibles and put you through to […]
UTICA, NY
News Channel 34

Scene cleared after tense lockdown near King’s College

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The scene has been cleared and the roads reopened after a tense lockdown that occurred Friday morning in Wilkes-Barre. The incident began around 8:40 Wilkes-Barre police used a bull horn to urge a person who they believe is was A possibly armed man seen on the third floor of a […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
News Channel 34

NYS redistricting case moves on to Court of Appeals

ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)–The case involving New York State’s congressional redistricting map now moves on to the highest court in the state, The Court of Appeals. The Appellate Division agreed with a Steuben County Judge’s ruling that the congressional map is gerrymandered. In anticipation of this, The New York State Supreme Court has already retained special master, […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Channel 34

Tips for what to do before & after losing your electricity

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As power is restored Eyewitness News spoke with Engler Electric for tips for when your power is being turned back on. “I would wait until one of your neighbors or the utility tells you that the power is on and since you’ve already shut off your main breaker and your branch […]
UTICA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy