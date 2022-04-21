Rudy Giuliani sings on episode of The Masked Singer

Rudy Giuliani f inally made his Masked Singer TV debut.

More than two months after the episode was recorded and made headlines, Fox viewers were able to actually see the former New York City mayor perform , as well as the shocked and confused reactions of host Nick Cannon and judges Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke .

"It surprises us all that you're here on The Masked Singer ," Cannon said as Giuliani, who in more recent years was the personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump, was revealed to be the man in the jack-in-the-box costume.



Giuliani, who said he was participating on the show for his granddaughter, sang "Bad to the Bone," a song by blues singer George Thorogood .

"This is definitely something I never would have guessed," Thicke said in response to Giuliani's unmasking.

Scherzinger asked whether Giuliani was actor Robert Duvall, according to Deadline . The report noted Jeong walked off the stage after saying, "I'm done," and Thicke is believed to have followed to check on him.

Giuliani said he wanted his granddaughter to know that "you should try everything," even the things that you may think are "unlike you and unlikely," according to CNN .

"I couldn't think of anything more unlike me or unlikely than this," Giuliani said to the judges.