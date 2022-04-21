ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Transportation board approves funds for New Design Road bike study

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVqC6_0fFSFOFE00
Buy Now Money was approved Wednesday for a study of a segment of New Design Road that will be part of a bike trail from the city of Frederick to the C&O Canal National Historical Park in southern Frederick County. New Design trail Staff photo by Bill Green

Funding from a regional transportation group will go toward a Frederick County project to create a bike trail from Frederick to the C&O Canal.

The National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board voted Wednesday to approve $35,000 for a study on preliminary cost estimates and schematic drawings for a segment of New Design Road that will be part of a bike trail from the city of Frederick to the C&O Canal National Historical Park in southern Frederick County.

The study will analyze the section of New Design from Crestwood Boulevard to the city limits and help determine the best way to cross interstates 70 and 270, said Mark Mishler, a traffic supervisor for the county.

The study done will allow the county to apply for grant funding for the rest of the project, he said.

The project is part of the county’s Bikeways and Trails plan passed in 2018.

When finished, the trail will provide a connection for people to get from the city to the C&O Canal without having to drive, Mishler said.

The section of trail will be a continuation of an exciting and extensive link between Frederick and the canal, said John Swanson, a transportation planner with the Metropolitan Council of Governments, which includes the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board.

It will also create a link into the region’s larger Capitol Trail network, he said.

While the section being studied is only a small piece of the overall plan, it’s important to show alternative transportation projects succeeding in more suburban and rural areas, he said.

“I feel like the symbolic part of this is really important,” he said.

With the complications in the area, with the various highways and other factors, the county wanted to take a step back before it started design, he said.

The Transportation Planning Board’s Transportation Land-Use Connections Program, which determined the projects approved Wednesday, is a way to advance local projects that make it easier to drive less, Swanson said.

The New Design Road project was one of 11 projects approved Wednesday.

Others included a feasibility study to look at increasing bike access for residents in Gaithersburg to a local MARC train station and the Shady Grove Metro station; a study of connectivity, safety and the pedestrian experience along the National Mall and Independence Avenue in Washington; and an upgrade to increase safety and accessibility of the Metropolitan Branch Trail in Takoma Park.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Maryland wins approval to design new bay crossing near existing bridge

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Federal highway officials have given the go-ahead for Maryland to move forward with plans to build a new Chesapeake Bay crossing near the existing Bay Bridge spans.
MARYLAND STATE
The Frederick News-Post

City budget would add money for traffic measures

Frederick plans to set aside a half million dollars in its proposed fiscal 2023 budget for measures to try to ease traffic in the city. Once there is funding, the city would establish policies and procedures for how to evaluate possible traffic calming projects, Engineering Manager Scott Helgeson told the mayor and aldermen Monday during a hearing on his department’s goals and priorities in the proposed budget.
FREDERICK, MD
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Bay Journal

Feds greenlight Maryland’s choice for route of third Bay Bridge

The Federal Highway Administration has given preliminary approval to Maryland’s plans build to a new Chesapeake Bay bridge near the existing two spans that cross between Annapolis and Kent Island. The agency’s “record of decision” sides with the Maryland Transportation Authority preference for the crossing’s location. Before settling on...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
City
Frederick, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick, MD
Traffic
Frederick County, MD
Traffic
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Takoma Park, MD
State
Washington State
Frederick, MD
Government
City
Gaithersburg, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transportation Planning#Design#New Design Road#Capitol Trail
The Frederick News-Post

Shear fun: Frederick Fiber Fest showcases artisans

There's a sheep behind every one of Corinne Van Meter's baskets of wool, and she knows all of their names. There's Roxie, who loves back scratches, Fluffy the escape artist, and Belle, who just gave birth to twins. They are among roughly 20 sheep at Windswept Willows Farm in New Windsor, run by Van Meter and her family.
FREDERICK, MD
The Frederick News-Post

Frederick High earns statewide Green School certification

Frederick High School is now a certified Maryland Green School, the Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education announced Friday. Frederick High is the 10th school in Frederick County to receive the designation, which requires applicants to show a commitment to sustainable environmental management practices, environmental curriculum, professional development opportunities and community engagement.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
235
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy