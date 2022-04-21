Transportation board approves funds for New Design Road bike study

Buy Now Money was approved Wednesday for a study of a segment of New Design Road that will be part of a bike trail from the city of Frederick to the C&O Canal National Historical Park in southern Frederick County. New Design trail Staff photo by Bill Green

Funding from a regional transportation group will go toward a Frederick County project to create a bike trail from Frederick to the C&O Canal.

The National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board voted Wednesday to approve $35,000 for a study on preliminary cost estimates and schematic drawings for a segment of New Design Road that will be part of a bike trail from the city of Frederick to the C&O Canal National Historical Park in southern Frederick County.

The study will analyze the section of New Design from Crestwood Boulevard to the city limits and help determine the best way to cross interstates 70 and 270, said Mark Mishler, a traffic supervisor for the county.

The study done will allow the county to apply for grant funding for the rest of the project, he said.

The project is part of the county’s Bikeways and Trails plan passed in 2018.

When finished, the trail will provide a connection for people to get from the city to the C&O Canal without having to drive, Mishler said.

The section of trail will be a continuation of an exciting and extensive link between Frederick and the canal, said John Swanson, a transportation planner with the Metropolitan Council of Governments, which includes the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board.

It will also create a link into the region’s larger Capitol Trail network, he said.

While the section being studied is only a small piece of the overall plan, it’s important to show alternative transportation projects succeeding in more suburban and rural areas, he said.

“I feel like the symbolic part of this is really important,” he said.

With the complications in the area, with the various highways and other factors, the county wanted to take a step back before it started design, he said.

The Transportation Planning Board’s Transportation Land-Use Connections Program, which determined the projects approved Wednesday, is a way to advance local projects that make it easier to drive less, Swanson said.

The New Design Road project was one of 11 projects approved Wednesday.

Others included a feasibility study to look at increasing bike access for residents in Gaithersburg to a local MARC train station and the Shady Grove Metro station; a study of connectivity, safety and the pedestrian experience along the National Mall and Independence Avenue in Washington; and an upgrade to increase safety and accessibility of the Metropolitan Branch Trail in Takoma Park.