ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Partners With NPS To Improve Accessibility To National Parks

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xF9dv_0fFSEUOz00

(CBS DETROIT) — The state of Michigan and the National Park Service (NPS) are teaming up to improve access to national parks in the region.

With a rise in park popularity, the agency along with the state is providing transportation and mobility solutions. NPS will begin reaching out to mobility companies this summer to develop ideas.

Officials say the partnership is part of a cross-departmental collaboration with other state agencies including the Michigan Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Transportation, the Department of Labor and Economic Development, and the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification.

The State of Michigan and NPS have agreed to the following initiatives:

  • Research innovative mobility projects that have the potential to improve environmental sustainability or visitor access, relieve traffic congestion issues, or improve safety in and around national parks in the State of Michigan, and develop project proposals for implementing them.
  • Explore and identify potential electric vehicle charging infrastructure projects within national and state parks that would enable NPS visitors and staff to have access to charging stations.
  • Plan and execute knowledge and information sharing opportunities to support the advancement of innovative mobility and electrification initiatives related to public lands visitation and tourism.
  • Participate in community engagement efforts to develop plans and proposals for potential innovative mobility or electrification pilot projects.
  • Engage in general knowledge sharing and develop best practices to support the state’s goal of operationalizing the Lake Michigan Circuit to enable accessible and equitable electric vehicle tourism at state and national parks around the Great Lakes.

“The partnership we celebrate today advances the National Park Service’s commitment to leveraging emerging technologies for cleaner and more sustainable transportation options that can also reduce congestion and improve experiences for park visitors. These efforts are bolstered by recent landmark legislation, including the Great American Outdoors Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, that encourages collaborative efforts to make infrastructure improvements in national parks,” NPS Director Chuck Sams said in a statement.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Report: Michigan Increases Recycling By 35.4% In 3 years

(AP) — Michigan has reached a 19.3% recycling rate, an increase of 35.4% from prior to 2019, according to an analysis the state of Michigan released Monday ahead of Earth Day on Friday. Before 2019, the state estimated Michigan’s recycling rate, the rate at which recyclable materials are recycled from waste, was 14.25%. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy estimates the state now has a 35.4% recycling rate. Increasing access to recycling services has helped the state to increase recycling, EGLE Director Liesl Clark said at a news conference Monday. More than 75% of the state’s households have access...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Meijer Accepting SNAP Benefits For Online Orders In Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — Meijer announced Tuesday it will now accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for pickup and home delivery orders at all stores in Michigan. The company, which headquarters is in Grand Rapids, says customers will be able to pay for the online orders using an EBT card. “We’re excited to accept SNAP benefits across our Meijer Pickup and Delivery shopping experiences,” Derek Steele, vice president of Customer Strategy for Meijer, said in a statement. “We believe all customers should have access to personalized, convenient, digital shopping services and understand the added benefit this new payment capability provides.” The Meijer Pickup...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
98.7 WFGR

Yoopers Not All Happy About U.P. Rocket Launch Plans

A plan to launch rockets into space from a remote site near Marquette, has not won everyone over. Even though the idea would bring high tech jobs to the state. A thorough article about the plans to push the Upper Peninsula into the middle of the newly renewed space race was published in this month's New Yorker magazine.
MARQUETTE, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Opens Applications For Unlimited Marijuana Licenses: What To Know

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — The city of Detroit is accepting applications for unlimited marijuana licenses beginning Wednesday. This comes after the city council voted 8-1 to approve the Adult-Use Marijuana Ordinance on April 5. The ordinance went into effect on April 20. Click here for more information on the applications. Marijuana growers, processors, transporters, safety compliance companies and marijuana event organizers can apply. Licenses for retail businesses and consumption lounges are not yet available. While more people can apply for recreational business licenses, only 100 will be awarded. However, according to the ordinance, licenses for growing and processing operations will not be capped. City officials...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#National Parks Service#Infrastructure#The National Park Service#Nps
CBS Detroit

Detroit Department Of Transportation Drops Mask Requirement On Buses

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that masks will no longer be required on buses, at shelters or in buildings. This comes after a federal judge strikes down a mask mandate that was in place for public transportation. While it’s not required, the department still recommends masks, especially in areas that do not allow social distancing. “As always, safety is our number one priority for both riders and operators of DDOT,” C. Mikel Oglesby, executive director of Transit, says in a statement. “We encourage our riders and operators to make the best decisions regarding masking for their...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Eligible Michigan Families To Receive Additional Food Assistance Benefits In April

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits should expect to see extra funds coming this month after the state announced those families will receive an additional $95 monthly payment in April. Officials say the additional funds will go to about 1.31 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households. Those who are eligible will receive the extra funding on their Bridge Card between April 16 and April 25. Eligible families do not need to reapply for additional benefits. The money will be loaded on the cards as a separate payment from the assistance that is provided earlier in the month. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.    
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Officials Say More Than $900M In Refunds Returned To Eligible Drivers

(CBS DETROIT) — On Thursday, Michigan officials say more than $900 million in auto insurance refunds has already been returned to eligible drivers. Officials say drivers should receive $400 for each vehicle as part of $3 billion surplus funds approved by the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association. Auto insurers have until May 9 to issue the remaining $2.1 billion via checks or deposits. “Thanks to our bipartisan auto insurance reform, Michigan drivers are receiving $400 refund checks per vehicle. Already, more than $906 million has been put back into the pockets of Michiganders and into our economy, and another $2.1 billion is on...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Pet Parrots Die Of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza In Washtenaw County

(CBS DETROIT) — State officials say pet parrots living with a family in Washtenaw County succumbed to the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) days after the virus was detected in the county. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) says it is working with the owners to finalize a flock plan to prevent any further spread. “It’s important to recognize it’s very difficult for pet birds to catch avian influenza if the proper precautions are taken to stop the virus. For example, put in safeguards to not introduce any material, food, or clothing that wild birds may have contaminated,” State...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
CBS Detroit

Dearborn Launches New Health Department To Focus On Environmental Justice, Equity

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The city of Dearborn announced it is launching a new health department, more than a decade after closing the previous facility. The city says its goal is to improve the health of residents while also using a new and more inclusive way to incorporate health-related issues into city decision making. According to the city, the new health department will focus on rigorous population level assessment, policy development and social determinants of health (SDoH). The old health department closed in 2011. “By engaging in cross-sector collaboration, conducting a needs assessment, prioritizing environmental justice, and collecting timely, reliable data to assess...
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Ludington Pumped Storage Plant: Holds Enough Water To Produce Electricity For 1.6M Households

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — Sprawled like a gigantic swimming pool atop a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan is an asphalt-and-clay pond holding enough water to produce electricity for 1.6 million households. It’s part of the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant, which uses simple technology: Water is piped from a lower reservoir — the lake, in this case — to an upper one, then released downhill through supersized turbines. Supporters call these systems “the world’s largest batteries” because they hold vast amounts of potential energy for use when needed for the power grid. The hydropower industry considers pumped storage the best answer to a question hovering over...
LUDINGTON, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy