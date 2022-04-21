PGA 2022: Zurich Classic betting preview
Things are a little different this week with the Zurich Classic in New Orleans being a team event. They are not the favorites but last year's winners, Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman are in the field. They are definitely a good bet.
Given the format is different than other events, here is a quick look at how it works.
This event uses an alternating-round Four-ball and Foursomes format. The first and third rounds will be Four-ball, and the second and final rounds will be Foursomes.
For Foursomes play, players will rotate tee shots. One player will hit the tee shots on all the odd-numbered holes, and the other will hit the tee shot on even-numbered holes.
To pick winners you still need to have players play well but you can try and hide weaknesses and play to some strengths with the format.
Kudos to the PGA for finding ways to mix things up.
Tournament Details
Dates: April 21-24
Course: TPC Louisiana
Purse: 8,300,000
Top Odds
- V Hovland/C Morikawa +700
- X Schauffele/P Cantlay +800
- C Smith/M Leishman +900
- R Palmer/S Scheffler +1100
- B Horschel/S Burns +1200
- T Fleetwood/S Garcia +1600
- S Lowry/I Poulter +2000
- H VarnerB Watson +2500
- J Niemann/M Pereira +2500
- M Homa/T Gooch +2800
- D Riley/W Zalatoris +2800
- D Willett/T Hatton +2800
- S Im/B An +2800
- K Bradley/B Steele +2800
Bets to Consider
Niemann/Pereira +2500
Niemann is definitely the more recognizable of these two names but Pereira has been playing some good golf under the radar. For what it is worth, the two Chileans are friends and there is not much pressure on the duo. Perhaps that unlocks a great weekend.
Alek Noren and Henrik Norlander Top 5 +1400
These guys played together last time and even though they did not challenge, it was not a disaster either (21st). There is a comfort level with the Swedes playing together and it seems like their games complement each other too.
Kisner/Brown Top Ten +700
These guys have teamed up for this even before and had some success - second last year, 5th a couple of years ago. They are a nice sneaky pick to win the whole thing as a sleeper but this is still a pretty good payoff just to make the top ten.
Barjon/Hoge +8000
These guys were teammates back at TCU so there is some chemistry there. There also seem to be some complementary strengths and Hoge was one of the hottest players on the tour to start 2022. At that price, you are not going to get a sure thing.
Comments / 0