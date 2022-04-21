ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

PGA 2022: Zurich Classic betting preview

By Matt Wiesenfeld
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
Apr 25, 2021; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Zurich Championship belts and trophy about to be handed to Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman after winning the final round round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Things are a little different this week with the Zurich Classic in New Orleans being a team event. They are not the favorites but last year's winners, Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman are in the field. They are definitely a good bet.

Given the format is different than other events, here is a quick look at how it works.

This event uses an alternating-round Four-ball and Foursomes format. The first and third rounds will be Four-ball, and the second and final rounds will be Foursomes.

For Foursomes play, players will rotate tee shots. One player will hit the tee shots on all the odd-numbered holes, and the other will hit the tee shot on even-numbered holes.

To pick winners you still need to have players play well but you can try and hide weaknesses and play to some strengths with the format.

Kudos to the PGA for finding ways to mix things up.

Tournament Details

Dates: April 21-24

Course: TPC Louisiana

Purse: 8,300,000

Top Odds

  • V Hovland/C Morikawa +700
  • X Schauffele/P Cantlay +800
  • C Smith/M Leishman +900
  • R Palmer/S Scheffler +1100
  • B Horschel/S Burns +1200
  • T Fleetwood/S Garcia +1600
  • S Lowry/I Poulter +2000
  • H VarnerB Watson +2500
  • J Niemann/M Pereira +2500
  • M Homa/T Gooch +2800
  • D Riley/W Zalatoris +2800
  • D Willett/T Hatton +2800
  • S Im/B An +2800
  • K Bradley/B Steele +2800

Bets to Consider

Niemann/Pereira +2500

Niemann is definitely the more recognizable of these two names but Pereira has been playing some good golf under the radar. For what it is worth, the two Chileans are friends and there is not much pressure on the duo. Perhaps that unlocks a great weekend.

Alek Noren and Henrik Norlander Top 5 +1400

These guys played together last time and even though they did not challenge, it was not a disaster either (21st). There is a comfort level with the Swedes playing together and it seems like their games complement each other too.

Kisner/Brown Top Ten +700

These guys have teamed up for this even before and had some success - second last year, 5th a couple of years ago. They are a nice sneaky pick to win the whole thing as a sleeper but this is still a pretty good payoff just to make the top ten.

Barjon/Hoge +8000

These guys were teammates back at TCU so there is some chemistry there. There also seem to be some complementary strengths and Hoge was one of the hottest players on the tour to start 2022. At that price, you are not going to get a sure thing.

Yardbarker

NBA prop bets for Friday's playoff action

We continue to circle the right spots here in the NBA, so let's turn our attention to the three Round 1 games on Friday evening. We've got three Game 3s Friday in the Heat vs. Hawks, Bucks vs. Bulls and Suns vs. Pelicans. The story of these games is mostly...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Playoffs: Bucks and Suns look to rebound in pivotal Game 3's

The first round of the NBA playoffs has had everything we've wanted: comebacks, dominating efforts and close series. Memphis was the latest team to mount a comeback victory. The Grizzlies were down 25 points in the third quarter on Thursday night before clawing back and taking a 2-1 series lead against the Timberwolves. Meanwhile the Mavs, playing again without Luke Doncic, stunned the Utah Jazz for the second consecutive game to take a 2-1 lead. Luka's return seems imminent and both series look to be capable of going the distance.
NBA
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin wants QB that embraces competition

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the cusp of beginning a new era following the retirement of future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger. The team added former Chicago Bears starter and Buffalo Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky to the roster via a two-year contract last month. It's presumed Trubisky will compete with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NHL Saturday bets: Prop plays to get your weekend started

It's a packed Saturday of hockey, with 12 games scheduled. Doing a first pass this morning has presented some intriguing prop spots. I will likely come back later this afternoon with more, but here are the shots on goal (SOG) and points props that rise above the rest for Saturday in the NHL.
NHL
Yardbarker

NBA Monday props: One bet for each playoff matchup

We've got three NBA playoff games to start the new week in sports, and we have a pair of potential close-out games on our hands. The night kicks off with Game 4 between Boston and Brooklyn, with the Celtics on the verge of sweeping the Nets in a dominant first round performance. Game 5 of Toronto-Philadelphia is next, with the Sixers up three games to one and returning home.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Trevor Keels becomes fourth Duke Blue Devil to enter NBA Draft

On Saturday, Duke freshman Trevor Keels announced his intentions to enter this June's NBA Draft. Keels is the fourth Duke player to declare for the draft, joining Mark Williams, Wendell Moore and Paolo Banchero. A fifth, AJ Griffin, is also expected to enter the draft. "Since the season ended, I've...
NBA
Yardbarker

NHL Friday bets: Four plus-money shot prop plays

It's Friday in the NHL, and we've got four games to dig into. I don't love the value in Ottawa-Columbus, but see at least one prop target in the other three. Let's get to the shots on goal (SOG) looks for this Friday, all at plus-money. Kirill Kaprizov over 3.5...
SEATTLE, WA
