HIGHLIGHTS: Midland College walks off in win over Odessa College

MIDLAND, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – The Midland College Chaps won 20-18 over the Odessa College Wranglers to win their regular season series.

Ryan Blackwell hit a two-run homerun in the bottom of ninth inning to walk it off for the Chaps.

Watch the video above for highlights.

