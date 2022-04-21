ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas 'Broadway in the Hood,' selling out seats

By Paulina Bucka
KTNV 13 Action News
 5 days ago
Torrey Russell is the founder of Broadway in the Hood in Las Vegas. For years, he's been creating a safe space for children and their families to come together and express their artistic side.

In their latest performance, the group did their own rendition of "The Color Purple." Russell says this has been a family event where both lead characters were playing alongside their children in the play.

Quantes Pacheco is one of the actors who plays Sophia, she says she was inspired by her daughter to reignite her love of theater. Her daughter was playing on stage with her, and has been in previous performances.

With them, Altafari Richards plays Mister. He says unlike the rest of the cast, he was not thrilled about the play choice. He says, like Pacheco, it was his daughter who pushed him to read the script and try out for the show. She, too, is in the play playing alongside her father.

The group has three more performances coming up in May. For now, they are accepting applications for their children's summer camp where they will be performing, "The Lion King." To sign up, head to www.broadwayinthehood.org

