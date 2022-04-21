ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers' Daz Cameron: Sent to Triple-A

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cameron was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Wednesday's loss to the Yankees....

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Struggles continue

Rodgers went 0-for-2 with a walk in Monday's loss to the Phillies. Rodgers was back in the lineup after being replaced by Alan Trejo for the last two games. The time off didn't make a tangible difference in his results however, as Rodgers is now hitless in his last 16 at-bats. If there is a positive angle to take, it's that Rodgers did not strike out, which marks only the third third time in 13 starts that he has not been punched out at least once this season. Trejo doesn't appear to be a long-term threat to Rodgers' playing time, though the eventual return of Garrett Hampson (hand) will put pressure on him to perform.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Goes deep twice from leadoff spot

Ward went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Monday's 3-0 win over Cleveland. The Angels placed Ward in the leadoff spot for the first time this season and moved Shohei Ohtani -- who had batted first in each of the team's first 16 games -- into the No. 2 slot for Monday's contest. The move paid big dividends, as Ward produced all of the game's offense with long balls off Shane Bieber in the fifth and seventh innings. The homers were the second and third of the season for Ward, who didn't play his first game of the campaign until April 16. Manager Joe Maddon suggested before the game that Ward would be given a "real look" in the leadoff spot, per Trent Rush of Angels Radio Network, and his performance Monday only strengthens the likelihood that he'll see plenty of time in that role moving forward.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Keeps on mashing

Pederson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's 4-2 win over Milwaukee. Pederson delivered his sixth home run of the season at an opportune time for the Giants, sending a two-run blast over the fence in right field to give his club a 2-1 advantage in the top of the eighth. The veteran outfielder has now swatted three homers in his last two contests and is 4-for-6 with five RBI, four runs scored and a walk over that brief stretch.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Set for eye procedure

Rosario is scheduled to undergo a laser procedure on his right eye within the next few days due to blurred vision. According to the Braves, Rosario has been experiencing blurred vision and swelling in his right eye, and this procedure will help to correct the issue. The team has yet to roll out a timeline for his return, but the Phillies are expected to make a roster move Tuesday, and Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution estimates the outfielder will miss 8-to-12 weeks. Marcell Ozuna and Alex Dickerson should be in line for even more work until Rosario returns.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Fans seven in loss

Freeland (0-3) allowed four runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk over five innings Monday, striking out seven and taking a loss against the Phillies. Freeland allowed three unearned runs in the third inning after an error by Jose Iglesias, including a two-run double from Kyle Schwarber. He then coughed up a solo shot to Bryce Harper in the fifth before striking out the last three batters he faced. Despite turning in an overall shaky performance, Freeland lowered his season ERA to 6.16 with a 17:6 K:BB through four starts. He's projected to take on the Reds at home this weekend.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Heads back to Triple-A

Brujan was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Brujan was brought up to the big leagues Saturday and went 0-for-3 at the dish with a walk in one game during his brief stint with Tampa Bay. Jeffrey Springs (COVID-19) takes his spot on the active roster after being activated from the injured list.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Daz Cameron
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Blows save, earns win

McGee (1-1) allowed one run on one hit in one inning, taking a blown save but earning the win Monday versus the Brewers. McGee allowed the game-tying solo home run to Willy Adames in the eighth inning. He then ended up in line for the win after Luis Gonzalez restored the Giants' lead with a two-run blast in the ninth. This was McGee's first homer surrendered this season, and he's allowed only two runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 5.2 innings. The veteran southpaw has added two saves and one hold as he continues to see high-leverage work as part of the Giants' closer committee. Camilo Doval pitched a perfect ninth inning to lock down his fourth save of the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Drills second homer

Adames went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Giants. Adames came through in the bottom of the eighth inning with a solo blast that tied the game at 2-2, but the Brewers would cough up the lead in the ninth. Monday's long ball marks Adames' first home run since April 10 against the Cubs, and it could be a sign that he's ready to bust out of an early slump. The shortstop is slashing .194/.296/.323 through his first 17 games of 2022.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Posts quality start but takes loss

Kelly (1-1) suffered the loss against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings. The right-hander held the Dodgers' potent offense mostly at bay to notch his second straight quality start, but he was outdueled by Walker Buehler -- who threw his first career shutout -- and was saddled with his first loss. Kelly wasn't as sharp as in his previous start, when he allowed just one run over six frames, but he impressively recovered from a rough first inning during which the Dodgers produced two runs. Kelly still has a standout 1.69 ERA on this season, and he'll likely make his next start in St. Louis on Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Ramping up activity

Altuve (hamstring) took grounders prior to Monday's game against Texas, and he also ran "a lot" Sunday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. There was no detail provided regarding the nature of Altuve's running, though it's positive that he was able to exert himself only five days after being placed on the injured list. The team noted that a minimum stint was possible, but it's still unclear if Altuve will be activated when first eligible Friday. Aledmys Diaz and Niko Goodrum have split time at second base in Altuve's absence.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Swats first big-league homer

Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's victory over Milwaukee. Gonzalez chose a prime time for the first major-league home run of his young career, blasting a two-run bomb just fair down the line in right field to put the Giants ahead 4-2, a lead that would stick. He's now started three straight games for San Francisco, collecting a hit in all three contests while driving in five runs. Gonzalez should continue to see regular time in right field against right-handed pitching while Lamonte Wade (knee) remains on the injured list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Crushes third homer

Harper went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 8-2 win over Colorado. Making his eighth consecutive appearance as the Phillies' designated hitter, Harper launched a solo shot off Kyle Freeland in the fifth inning. He also scored a run in the third and knocked an RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh. The slugging lefty improved his slash line to .231/.297/.462 with nine extra-base hits and 13 RBI through 17 games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Fans 11 in tough-luck no-decision

Burnes didn't factor into the decision Monday after allowing two hits while striking out 11 and walking two over 6.2 scoreless innings against the Giants. Burnes made it look easy in this one, fanning 10 or more batters in his second straight start. He would depart in line for the win with two outs in the top of the seventh inning after firing 69 of 106 pitches for strikes. However, the bullpen would give up the lead in the top of the eighth. Burnes now owns a 1.75 ERA and a 33:6 K:BB across 25.2 frames through the first four starts of his 2022 campaign.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Dominates in season's first shutout

Buehler (2-1) earned the win over Arizona on Monday, tossing nine shutout innings during which he allowed three hits and struck out 10. Buehler dominated from start to finish in the impressive performance, retiring eight of the Diamondbacks' first nine batters and 16 of their final 17. The right-hander induced 14 swinging strikes, racked up a season-high 10 punchouts and didn't walk a batter for the first time in four starts. The shutout was both the first of Buehler's career and the first in MLB this season. He's started the season off well, posting a 2.55 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB across 24.2 innings. Buehler is in line to make his next start against Detroit on Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom: MRI shows improvement

An MRI on Monday showed deGrom (shoulder) had "considerable healing of the stress reaction on his scapula," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. He's been cleared for "loading and strengthening of the shoulder." The team's release mentioned nothing about when the right-hander might return to throwing, but he is moving in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Gibson: Back in win column

Gibson (2-1) yielded two runs on three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out four and earning a win over the Rockies. Gibson was taken deep twice in Monday's win, with Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk hitting solo shots in the first and second innings, respectively. The veteran righty then retired nine straight Rockies and didn't face much of a threat for the rest of the outing. He tossed 94 pitches (59 strikes) and forced 17 whiffs despite recording only four punchouts. Gibson will carry a 3.47 ERA into his projected road matchup with the Mets this weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Swats second homer

Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-0 win over the Diamondbacks. Smith produced the lone long ball of the contest, taking Tyler Gilbert deep to left field in the eighth inning for his second homer of the campaign. The backstop finished with his second multi-hit effort of the season and first since April 14. Smith had been struggling coming into the contest, going just 1-for-10 over his previous four games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Jacob deGrom injury: Mets provide encouraging update on ace's status following latest imaging

The New York Mets provided an encouraging update on ace right-hander Jacob deGrom on Monday night after their victory over the St. Louis Cardinals (box score). According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, the Mets told reporters that deGrom's latest MRI and CT scan revealed "considerable healing" of the stress reaction on his scapula that landed him on the injured list to begin the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

