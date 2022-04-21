Local travelers react to the DOJ’s appeal of order voiding travel mask mandate

BOSTON — Masks may be optional but keep them handy if you’re taking a plane, train or using public transit anytime soon. Passengers say they just want to know the rules.

“Confusion for passengers it would be nice to have some straightforward guidelines to follow,” said Brandi Taylor traveling from Wisconsin.

Federal law may again require masks if the Department of Justice win a legal fight they announced Wednesday.

“To be clear, we are recommending everyone wear masks on planes. That is what the CDC is recommending,” said White House Press Secretary Jenn Psaki.

The DOJ says it has filed a notice of appeal to overturn a Florida Federal judge’s decision that voided the mask mandate on Monday.

The CDC claims it keeping the mandate is part of its “legal authority to protect public health”.

Some passengers tell Boston 25 they were happy to do away with masks.

“Very few people had them on. It was actually nice to be able to breathe a little bit more,” said Justin Sumblin who flew in from Virginia.

Others however still felt better wearing a mask.

I’m not saying it’s a good thing. I don’t like wearing wearing a masks but I like being safe and healthy,” said Danielle Curran of Boston.

But all told us they’ll do whatever they are required to do. At this point people say they just want to travel again.

