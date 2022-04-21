Shane Buckley Gigamon's New President and CEO

Privitar, the leader in modern data provisioning, announced a strategic partnership with Denodo, the leader in data integration and management software. With this new partnership, Privitar and Denodo are aligning to advance modern data provisioning and put safe data at the core of any data mesh and logical data fabric powered by data virtualization. Organizations are increasingly embracing data mesh and data fabrics as the basis of their modern architecture stacks, taking advantage of their ability to democratize both data access and management. By treating data as a product, it can be built once and reused in different analytical workloads rather than repeatedly re-inventing data integration pipelines to create that same information for different analytical systems.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO