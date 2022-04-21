ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shane Buckley Gigamon's New President and CEO

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGigamon, the leading deep observability company, announced the appointment of Shane Buckley as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). After 10 years, Paul Hooper is stepping down from the CEO role but will remain an active member of the Gigamon Board of Directors. Under Hooper’s leadership, Gigamon became the...

www.thefastmode.com

