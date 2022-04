Dating back from the industrial revolution of the 1700s to the scientific revolution of the 1900s, revolutions have always refabricated humanity’s social and cultural DNA. With automobiles, airplanes and radio heralding the commencement of the digital revolution, technology has always propelled civilization onward. In the throes of the pandemic, amid accounts of supply chain disruptions and healthcare constraints, digitalization was the only beacon of hope. While the pandemic did disrupt the rhythm of our otherwise conventional life, we were quick to find alternatives to get back to business. Cloud computing, proprietary remote work software and sophisticated endpoint became the new normal.

