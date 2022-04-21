ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Youtubers discover car in Putnam County lake belonging to man previously found dead 2 weeks prior

By Mye Owens
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHO47_0fFSB5hW00

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shocking discovery was made late Tuesday night after the DeKalb Sheriff’s Department opened an investigation into a man who was reported missing and later found dead near a boating ramp.

According to Sheriff Patrick Ray, a 2013 Chevy Malibu was recovered from the water at the Cookeville Boat Ramp in Dekalb County on Tuesday, April 19. The vehicle belonged to 37-year-old William Houghtaling Jr. of Baxter, whose body was found in the water at the Johnson Chapel Boat Ramp on April 6.

“I don’t want to remember my brother in the water, that’s not how I want to remember my brother,” said Jolene Houghtaling, William’s sister.

Franklin tree care company still recovering from $300K theft

In a statement released last week, Sheriff Patrick Ray said, “Houghtaling was reported missing out of Cookeville City by the Cookeville Police Department in March 2022. The evening when the body was found (April 6), I contacted the District Attorney General’s Office and requested the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation due to a possible multi-county case.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CjNkX_0fFSB5hW00

The body was found floating face down in the lake on April 6, at the Johnson Chapel Recreation Area only a few feet from the boat ramp in about three to four feet of water.

According to Sheriff Ray, the body was nude except for the pair of socks he was wearing, and identification was found tucked in one of the socks.

The discovery was made by a fisherman.

“Why? Why was he naked? That’s not William. William wouldn’t be naked. Why did he not have clothes on? Why was he at that boat dock? It was just a lot of questions,” explained Jolene.

“A man come to the area to check the lake to see if it [the lake level] was up because he was going to go fishing when he noticed something near the boat ramp. At first, he thought it was an animal, but as he got a closer look, he found it to be a human body,” said Sheriff Ray. “Because of the poor phone service in that area, the man went to the top of the hill to call 911 which did a transfer to White County, and then the White County 911 Center transferred it to DeKalb County.”

Wanting answers, Jolene reached out to YouTubers, “Exploring with Nug,” in hopes they may be able to lend a hand. The crew has successfully helped in cases across Middle Tennessee, using their dive team .

Youtuber finds car belonging to TN teen missing for 2 decades

On Tuesday, with their help, William’s car was recovered from Center Hill Lake.

“The most emotional part was when I saw the license. I knew it was the car so it didn’t matter anymore. I had the license plate,” explained Jolene.

The case is being investigated by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennesse Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 2

Related
WKRN News 2

7-year-old among victims of Greene Co. double homicide, minor suspect charged

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) continues to work with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) on Monday following a double homicide in Greene County. The TBI identified the victims of the homicide as Sherry Cole, 59, and her grandson, Jessie Allen, 7. Administration with Washington County, Tennessee Schools confirmed that […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baxter, TN
Cookeville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Cookeville, TN
Dekalb County, TN
Crime & Safety
Putnam County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Putnam County, TN
County
Dekalb County, TN
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Center Hill Lake#Chevy
WREG

FedEx driver robbed, kidnapped while on delivery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in the kidnapping and robbery of a FedEx driver. DeAngelo Smith was arrested Tuesday after authorities found him hiding in an attic. The incident happened back in November in Southeast Memphis off of Germantown Road. The FedEx driver says he delivered a package to Smith on Eggleston […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtuber
WREG

Cemetery waited months to address leaking bodies

JACKSON, Tenn. — New documents obtained by WREG show a Tennessee cemetery operator waited five months to act on a broken maintenance item that led to body leakage. According to a state order, an employee at the Jackson Highland Memorial Gardens cemetery let the general manager know about a broken air conditioner as early as […]
JACKSON, TN
WREG

MPD searching for woman who disappeared from her home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help finding a woman who has been missing for several months. 32-year-old Mary Jackson is a former University of Memphis basketball player, was in the real estate business and most recently worked at FedEx. Her father James Jackson said this is unusual behavior for his daughter. Jackson said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy