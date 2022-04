MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Vinyl lovers came together at Tune Town in Mankato Saturday to celebrate Record Store Day. “I do really love taking a record out of the sleeve, putting it on a turntable, putting the needle down, listening to the crackle and then getting into the music,” said customer Jen Tiernan. “Just to see how Record Store Day has created this whole new generation of music lovers, of vinyl lovers, has rekindled that interest in a lot of people as well, is really great to see.”

