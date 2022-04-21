ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Monsters yield three goals in third period, lose to Utica, 4-3

North Division-leading Utica scored three times in the third period to beat the Monsters, 4-3, on April 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland (25-34-8-5) had broken a seven-game losing streak...

Morning Journal

High school softball Top of the Crop for April 25

2: (3) Amherst 10-4 3: (2) North Ridgeville 12-1 Crop comments: Keystone dropped back-to-back games after defeating Wellington, 7-4. Those losses were to 2021 Division I state semifinalist Anthony Wayne (13-2) and Aurora (14-1). … Amherst had a big week, defeating Southwestern Conference rival North Ridgeville on a 4-3 walk-off to split the season series. Both teams stand at the top of the conference standings. The Comets defeated Midview, 12-3, and split a doubleheader against Mentor, winning, 9-5, and losing, 10-8, on April 23. … The Rangers edged Avon, 2-1, to hand the Eagles their second conference loss of the season. North Ridgeville also defeated Olmsted Falls (15-0), Lakewood (13-0) and Mount Vernon (8-3). … Elyria Catholic stays at fifth and is scheduled to face North Olmsted on April 26. The Eagles have won five games in a row, with their most recent being a 10-7 win over Holy Name. … Brookside played its first game in 17 days against Columbia, which they won, 3-0, on April 22. … Firelands switches spots with Rocky River. The Pirates dropped back-to-back games against tough Lakewood and Buckeye teams, but bounced back with a 17-0 win over Cleveland Central Catholic. Since a loss to Columbia, the Falcons have won three straight games against Oberlin (13-3), Black River (8-3) and on Vermilion (12-0) on the road to take the Stillman Cup. … Games to watch on April 26 will be Elyria Catholic at North Olmsted, Black River at Keystone and Wellington as they host Columbia. The Raiders will host Wellington on April 27 before playing Brookside on the 28. The Dukes will take on Firelands on the same day. April 29 and 30 will be the Prebis Tournament in LaGrange and in Wellington, with some of the top teams in the area in action.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH

