Activation fees have always been a source of frustration for smartphone users, but a new Verizon promo is temporarily making them a thing of the past: order a new device before April 30th and the wireless carrier will remove the activation fee altogether. That's an instant saving of $35 and a great opportunity for shoppers who are looking to save as much money as possible when picking out a new smartphone.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO