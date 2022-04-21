ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Admits Pete Davidson Wears Her SKIMS Underwear: They’re ‘Soft & Comfy’

By Cynthia Cook
 5 days ago
Kim Kardashian has had her family and close friends model off items from her shapewear brand SKIMS, and now, her boyfriend Pete Davidson is a part of the ordeal! “[Pete] has the boyfriend collection,” the Kardashians star, 41, told E! News at the Revolve Festival Coachella party on April 16. “The shirts and T-shirts and underwear. Super comfy. Every guy enjoys it. It’s the most soft and comfy ever.

Perhaps Pete wears his different SKIMS items while lounging around with his bae, but we have

Saturday Night Live star before in some SKIMS — pajamas, that is. On Nov. 16, for his birthday, Pete was photographed with Kim, her mother Kris Jenner, and rapper and TV personality Flavor Flav in a photo shared by Flav (real name William Drayton Jr.). Pete, Kim, and Kris all showed off SKIMS plaid pajama sets as everyone posed for the camera.

The rapper documented the festivities on Instagram and wished his “adopted son” a happy birthday. “celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner,” Flavor captioned the post. “Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,,” The second slide features the Saturday Night Live actor in the rapper’s signature clock necklace.

The birthday gathering took place at Kris’ home in Palm Springs, according to TMZ. It’s unclear who else attended the festivities, as the rapper only shared photos with the comedian and the two Kardashian-Jenners.

The cozy photo was one of the first that came amid Pete and Kim’s romance speculation, however the couple has been a bit more out and about as of late to show off their love. Although Pete didn’t walk the red carpet at The Kardashians premiere, he did show up to support his lady for the event. The two arrived to the star-studded event holding hands, and Pete stood to the side as Kim posed for photos and did interviews on the red carpet. He wore a white t-shirt, black suit and sunglasses, along with white sneakers for the occasion.

IN THIS ARTICLE
