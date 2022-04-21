ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Suspected drunk driver hospitalized after allegedly driving motorcycle off road

By Huron Insider
huroninsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDUSKY – Jeremy Arvin, 42, of Sandusky, was hospitalized and cited on April 13 after he allegedly drove his motorcycle off the road while he was intoxicated. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the crash occurred while...

huroninsider.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS LA

Knife-wielding, drunk driver arrested after driving the wrong way

Palos Verdes Estates police arrested a wrong-way driver who brandished a knife and was three times over the legal limit. According to the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department, authorities received several reports of the wrong-way driver on Palos Verdes Drive West at about 8 p.m. Saturday.When police arrived to the scene, they arrested the driver on suspicion of drunk driving and a weapons violation. 
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandusky, OH
Sandusky, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Sandusky, OH
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Ovi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy