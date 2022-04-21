ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 arrested following standoff in east Macon

By Clayton Poulnott
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE (11:15 P.M.) – One person is dead and another person is in custody following a standoff in east Macon Wednesday. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators attempted to serve a warrant at a home on Thomas Drive just before 3 p.m. “Sheriff’s investigators...

